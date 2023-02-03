Faulty Elevator at High-End Dealership Totals $250,000 Ferrari Roma

A Florida high-end dealership has just incurred a quarter million dollar loss after a brand-new Ferrari Roma was totaled due to a faulty car elevator.
The Ferrari Roma, which is worth no less than $243,360, smashed up at the bottom of an elevator shaft that malfunctioned at a car dealership in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted about the incident on their Facebook page, and they say the elevator malfunction caused the car to hang in the elevator shaft. Indeed, footage posted on other social media accounts shows the expensive Ferrari in a rather indecent position, with the front wheels elevated and the rear suspended above the drop.
It took the fire rescue team that responded to the incident about four hours to resolve the situation. They first had to deal with a fuel leak, so the vehicle’s fuel tank must have been damaged in the fall. They shut off the power to the entire building housing the dealership and cleaned up the gas leak before removing the vehicle from the shaft.
Special Operations units were also present on the spot and worked with Kauff’s Towing company to take the car out. They needed a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches to complete the mission.
Launched in 2019, the high-performance Ferrari Roma boasts a front mid-mounted engine with a rear-wheel-drive setup. It takes power from a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged F154 V8 engine capable of delivering 612 horsepower (620 ps) between 5,750 and 7,500 rpm and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque.
Though the Roma is one of the cheapest new Ferraris one can buy today, considering the Prancing Horse’s lineup includes cars such as the $2.2 million Daytona SP3, $250,000 is a lot of money for any potential customer or even dealer.
And truth be told, $243,360 is the exotic car’s starting price, meaning it does not include any personalization options or extras a potential customer might want. The Ferrari Roma unit damaged in this incident appeared to have plates, but they might as well be dealership plates, so we don’t know for sure if it belonged to someone.
Judging by the photos, it’s unlikely that this Roma will get another lease on life after this incident, as its entire rear is smashed up, there is visible damage on the hood and roof as well, the fuel tank has been pierced, and probably the frame was also affected by the fall.
If there is any silver lining at all to this unfortunate situation, it’s that no injuries were reported as a result of the elevator failure, and just this one car was in the elevator when the incident happened.
Be warned that the images and video from the incident are heart-wrenching.
