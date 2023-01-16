One-Off Ferrari Roma Unveiled With Subtle Chinese Influences Both Inside and Out

There was a time when Italian carmaker Ferrari was not present on the Chinese market, for reasons that no longer matter today. The first car wearing the famous Prancing Horse badge was only ordered by someone in the Asian country in 1992, and arrived there one year later, making the place one of the freshest (and most important) markets for the carmaker.
It was, thus, only natural for Ferrari to do something special to mark the occasion, its 30th anniversary in the world’s largest car market. If you were expecting some sort of momentous celebration, or perhaps even a limited run of Ferraris dedicated to China, that’s not going to happen, because that’s not how the company rolls. Instead, we get just one car with Chinese influences so well hidden that they’re impossible to enjoy if you’re not the car’s owner.
Enter the one-off Tailor Made Ferrari Roma inspired by “traditional Chinese aesthetics” and craftsmanship. I know, that sounds like you’re going to be witness to some crazy, wacky Ferrari wrapped in Chinese writing and colors and materials, but a quick look at the images Ferrari made public will immediately make it clear that’s not what we have here.
The exterior of the Roma has absolutely nothing on it that’ll have you think this is meant as some sort of China tribute. Well, it does have something, but if Ferrari hadn’t told us the red stripes on the car’s Sanusilver Matte and Rosso Magma Glossy body are “inspired by characteristic features from classical Ming Dynasty furniture”, we would have gone to bed clueless.
In case you don’t know, Tailor Made is one of the programs Ferrari runs to give some of its cars, as per the request of customers, unique attributes. We’re not told who this car is for, but we do know it was put together with help from Chinese designer Jiang Qiong’er, founder of clothing and accessory brand Shang Xia.
The exterior of the Roma, although bespoke and sporting unique elements like carbon-fiber sills with the Tailor Made dedication, speaks nothing about the Chinese references to be found inside, where only the car’s owner can enjoy them. And there are two main things.
First up, we have a gold dedication plate, embellished with jade, as a tribute to the Chinese belief that gold means wealth (duh!) and good fortune.
And then, we’ve got something described as an exclusive lifestyle package, and it comes with four aroma diffusers supposed to be used one per season and encased in a set made with ebony and crystal. Then, there’s a tea set in red- and gold-spotted Boluo lacquer, an ebony cigar box, an inkstone ashtray, and a Xuan paper kite.
The package also comes with another tea set in bamboo, several cashmere blankets, and a checkers set in agate and leather. All the package’s components are hidden from sight throughout the car, in the glove compartment, armrest, and boot.
Ferrari did not disclose the price of this Tailor Made Ferrari Roma with hidden Chinese influences. The car remains mechanically stock.
