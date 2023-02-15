Fourth-Gen Dodge Durango R/T Keeps the Hemi Badge but CGI-Morphs as a Ram EV

Stellantis has plotted the course for its North American assets, and now all it needs to do is send them on their merry new way to navigate the ICE exit into open EV seas.
Stellantis was formed in 2021 as an equal merger between the Old Continent’s French PSA Group and the Italian American multinational Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). As such, it is probably understandable why they are sometimes a little quirky and other times a bit wacky. For example, the fresh Alfa Romeo Tonale is on pre-order in the United States, but it can also be had as the rebadged Dodge Hornet sibling.
Speaking of the latter American automaker, Dodge is kind of in the middle of a rope bridge that’s swinging back and forth between past, present, and future. For example, the 2023 Hornet GT (powered by the turbo Hurricane4) will soon be joined by the R/T plug-in hybrid variant. Meanwhile, the 2023 model year Challenger and Charger pony and muscle cars will have to say goodbye to ICE powertrains when production ends.
And they are doing so by way of no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special editions to help collectors remember them before switching to the nine Banshee EV power levels that will motivate the EV production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept. At the other end of the spectrum, ICE enthusiasts can also go bonkers about the return of the Durango SRT Hellcat for a second stint of the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 lifestyle after initially the 2021MY was all that they could dream about.
Alas, what comes next after that is probably anyone’s guess, as the corner-office head honchos over at Stellantis are surely not telling everyone outside the shut-door conference rooms. However, that does not mean people cannot speculate, especially since the third iteration of the mid-size family-oriented SUV (in production since December 2010) is growing long in the tooth.
Some might even get tempted to get matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As such, meet Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing a new Durango R/T - in CGI, and with a couple of quirky twists. But first, let us remember the 2023 Durango R/T (which starts at an MSRP of $51,595) is a 4x2 or 4x4 version equipped with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 and hooked to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Quite sporty yet still capable of covering all basic family needs.
However, across the parallel universe of CGI new generations, the fourth iteration of the Dodge Durango unofficially sees the R/T adopt a couple of odd changes. First and foremost, one can easily notice the design is fully inspired by the newly introduced Ram 1500 REV electric full-size pickup truck. And the pixel master unfortunately did not even bother switching from Ram to Dodge lettering at the front. Secondly, even though it keeps the Hemi badges on the side, it looks like the 1500 REV donated more than just the fresh looks – at the rear of the edgier Durango, there are no slots for the tips of the exhaust system, clearly signaling this hypothetical transformation also saw the family SUV adopt the EV lifestyle. Cool, or not?
