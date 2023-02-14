Kansas City Chiefs-Wrapped Dodge Hellcat Is a Little Late to the Super Bowl Party

As every sports fan and their pet knows, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35 in the final, thus winning this year's Super Bowl. But since that is pretty much yesterday’s news, let’s move on to a very special Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat instead.
What do the muscly sedan and the Super Bowl LVII have in common? Well, a very special wrap for one, which is a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory. The car is decorated by a lot of confetti in the colors of the triumphal football team, has smoked front and rear lighting units with a touch of red on each side of the grille, and sports a big ducktail spoiler, and multi-fin diffuser.
But that’s not the only big things that it has, because the Charger SRT Hellcat in question also rides on a pair of oversized wheels. They were signed by Forgiato, as per the obvious center caps, have a concave shape, Y-spoke pattern, and gold finish, and they represent another icing on the cake. And if you’re not exactly fans of this design, then fret not, because what you are looking at here are mere digital illustrations. The renderings were signed by 412donklife, and they were shared on social media a few hours ago.
Mind you, while this particular sedan lives in the digital realm, another one that we covered recently is more controversial and very much real. That one has a SpongeBob SquarePants wrap in the obvious colors, a bit of gold on the outside too, and big custom alloys. Presumably spotted somewhere in Ohio, the childish Charger is bound to turn heads wherever it goes, albeit not for all the right reasons, because it is anything but good looking. Still, with a little bit of work, at least it can be brought back to its original condition, or so we hope anyway.
Now, while people keep doing all sorts of crazy stuff to both the Challenger and the Charger, the future of Dodge’s muscle car is sad for anyone who’s not into EVs. That’s because it revolves around batteries and electric motors. Nonetheless, you can still get both of them with only the delivery miles on the odo. For the Charger, you are looking at a minimum of $32,645 for the most humble variant, the SXT, offered with a 292-hp 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. At 300 hp, the GT is a bit punchier. Getting the R/T will bring you a 5.7-liter V8, rated at 370 hp, and the Scat Pack and Scat Pack Widebody have 485 hp each. Topping them all are the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody and the SRT Jailbreak, with their 797-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8 and sub-$90K MSRPs.
But that’s not the only big things that it has, because the Charger SRT Hellcat in question also rides on a pair of oversized wheels. They were signed by Forgiato, as per the obvious center caps, have a concave shape, Y-spoke pattern, and gold finish, and they represent another icing on the cake. And if you’re not exactly fans of this design, then fret not, because what you are looking at here are mere digital illustrations. The renderings were signed by 412donklife, and they were shared on social media a few hours ago.
Mind you, while this particular sedan lives in the digital realm, another one that we covered recently is more controversial and very much real. That one has a SpongeBob SquarePants wrap in the obvious colors, a bit of gold on the outside too, and big custom alloys. Presumably spotted somewhere in Ohio, the childish Charger is bound to turn heads wherever it goes, albeit not for all the right reasons, because it is anything but good looking. Still, with a little bit of work, at least it can be brought back to its original condition, or so we hope anyway.
Now, while people keep doing all sorts of crazy stuff to both the Challenger and the Charger, the future of Dodge’s muscle car is sad for anyone who’s not into EVs. That’s because it revolves around batteries and electric motors. Nonetheless, you can still get both of them with only the delivery miles on the odo. For the Charger, you are looking at a minimum of $32,645 for the most humble variant, the SXT, offered with a 292-hp 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. At 300 hp, the GT is a bit punchier. Getting the R/T will bring you a 5.7-liter V8, rated at 370 hp, and the Scat Pack and Scat Pack Widebody have 485 hp each. Topping them all are the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody and the SRT Jailbreak, with their 797-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8 and sub-$90K MSRPs.