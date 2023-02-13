DodgeBob SquarePants Lives in Ohio, Charges at Common Sense

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Probably the owner of this Dodge Charger, in their mind anyway, otherwise they wouldn’t have done this to what is still a decent daily driver.
You may take a break and click on the image of the car shared in the gallery above. Take a deep breath before, because it’s not something you see every day. The sedan is on the very brash side of things, and we do know what would have made it look better: a close encounter of the third kind with the crusher.
Obviously, we’re not fans of this design, but then again if you are, feel free to tell us why you think it looks good, and if you would ever be seen in such a monstrosity. Before heading down to the comments area, let’s see what’s so different about it, starting off with the custom wrap that is a clear reference to the American animated TV show that first aired back in 1999.
It depicts Krusty Krab on the front doors, Sandy Cheeks on the rear quarter panels, and Squidward on the rear doors. As for SpongeBob, he can be seen hanging on for dear life on the wheels, which are too big for the overall proportions of the Dodge Charger. The sedan mixes blue on the lower parts of the body, green on the upper parts, and has some gold on it too, for extra character. We can also see what appears to be a sunroof, so it was a nicely-specced example by the looks of it, before the owner decided to go berserk on it.
This Charger was spotted somewhere in Ohio, judging by the rear license plate that is partially visible in the image shared on Reddit, in their infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, likely waiting for the light to turn green. It would have been interesting to see it from the left side too, and maybe catch a glimpse of the front end, and the interior, because we reckon there might be other references to the popular TV show all over.
This project reminds us of a particular Bart Simpson wrap applied to a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Like the Charger in question, the muscle car had some big wheels too, measuring 32 inches in diameter, and some gold on it. Custom lighting was part of the makeover, just like the privacy windows all around, and a touch of pink under the hood, on the whining supercharger attached to the HEMI V8, making 717 hp in the most basic Challenger Hellcat. However, while the muscle car is not real, as it lives in the digital realm, its sedan counterpart is, and if you’re aware of more pictures of it, then by all means, feel free to share them with us.
