The Cadillac Playboy Edition Sure Escalated Quickly

One doesn’t necessarily have to fork out a lot of money for the new Escalade in order to enjoy Cadillac’s flagship SUV, as they could do so by searching the used car market for that perfect, barely-driven example – as long as they can live with the older design, and not that much tech gear.
A third-gen model usually goes for a fraction of the price of the new one, and it’s not that old either, as production took place between 2006 and 2014 at the Arlington factory in Texas. It was also made in Mexico and Russia, and it has Wayne Cherry behind the design, the man who sketched out numerous GM products, including the Pontiac Bonneville, Cadillac CTS, GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe, and many others. He also oversaw the design of the Hummer H2, and signed several Opel and Vauxhall cars too, like the Calibra.
All versions of the third-gen Cadillac Escalade came with a V8 under the hood, in 6.0- or 6.2-liter displacements, working in concert with either a six-speed automatic transmission or a CVT. It was related to the era’s Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, Suburban, Avalanche, and the GMC Yukon, and Sierra. Depending on the configuration, four-wheel drive was either standard or optional, as the most basic variants were offered with rear-wheel drive. Also, besides the five-door SUV body style, it also came in a pickup version, with four doors.
Now, while most owners of older-gen Cadillac Escalades chose to keep their stock, and in good running condition, others decided to go for custom looks. These vary from all sorts of wacky body kits and oversized wheels, to new suspension that shaved many inches between their bellies and the road, some upgrades made inside, and also under the hood. Ultra-powerful Escalades are definitely not unheard of, and they are among the stars at local car meets.
At the opposite end of the coolness spectrum lie vehicles like the one pictured in the gallery above. For whatever reason, the person whose name is written on the dotted line decided to let everyone know that they have a thing for Playboy. Thus, they gave it dedicated decals on the outside, next to some bunny-related features, and chose a dual-tone orange and black look for the rest of the exterior, which pretty much screams 1990s.
The cabin underwent a similar makeover, hence the numerous orange accents on the dashboard, steering wheel, door cards, and seats. The owner is such a big fan of this ride that they decorated the dashboard with a miniature version of it. Overall, this is one ridiculous vehicle. Pictures of it were shared on Reddit, in their infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, and we truly think that it belongs there. Do you?
