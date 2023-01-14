Nissan GT-R Becomes a Playboy in Liberty Walk's Hands, Flirts With the Camera Too

Can you remember how many project cars Liberty Walk has unveiled these past few months? Neither do we, not without counting them anyway, but there have been numerous builds bearing their signature that have made their way to the World Wide Web.
Some of them have been modified specifically for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon taking place this weekend, and even if they haven’t said it at the time of writing, we reckon that this Nissan GT-R sits under the spotlight at the event in the Land of the Rising Sun too.
You see, the GT-R has been a constant presence at the Japanese tuner for many years now. They have probably lost track of how many they have modified, and that’s alright, because they are even more vibrant with the wide body kits than they are stock, and it’s hard to confuse theirs for others tweaked by different tuners.
Boasting a wide body kit, with bolt-on fender flares at the front and rear, this one has fatter side skirts too, and a more prominent spoiler attached to the front bumper. The hood is also new, and so is the diffuser, with its cutouts for the quad exhaust tips. A ginormous wing was attached to the trunk lid, and in theory, it should improve the car’s aerodynamics at high speeds.
Big wheels, with wide lips, and Y-spoke pattern, finished in black, and hugged by the stickier tires, spin around the orange brake calipers with Brembo branding. The entire ride has fewer inches between its belly and the road, likely achieved by fitting it with an adjustable air suspension, and wears a black finish all around. The body is bedecked by the usual Liberty Walk decals, and it has some ‘Playboy’ stickers too, as well as others probably personalized at the request of the client.
Chances are that the engine hasn’t been upgraded in any way, as Liberty Walk is mostly famous for their wacky body kits, and not massaging mills to squeeze out more power. But even without any upgrades, we are still looking at more-than-decent performance, with at least 480 horses running wild under the hood in the first version of the car. The output has constantly increased to 485, 530, 545, and then 565 horsepower over the years, and up to 600 hp in the Nismo. All variants pack the same engine, a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6, mated to a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive.
Nissan’s GT-R is one of the oldest vehicles still in production. Assembly commenced at the Tochigi plant back in 2007. The next generation model is said to be in the making, and considering that it will be sold into the next decade, some sort of electrification is expected.
You see, the GT-R has been a constant presence at the Japanese tuner for many years now. They have probably lost track of how many they have modified, and that’s alright, because they are even more vibrant with the wide body kits than they are stock, and it’s hard to confuse theirs for others tweaked by different tuners.
Boasting a wide body kit, with bolt-on fender flares at the front and rear, this one has fatter side skirts too, and a more prominent spoiler attached to the front bumper. The hood is also new, and so is the diffuser, with its cutouts for the quad exhaust tips. A ginormous wing was attached to the trunk lid, and in theory, it should improve the car’s aerodynamics at high speeds.
Big wheels, with wide lips, and Y-spoke pattern, finished in black, and hugged by the stickier tires, spin around the orange brake calipers with Brembo branding. The entire ride has fewer inches between its belly and the road, likely achieved by fitting it with an adjustable air suspension, and wears a black finish all around. The body is bedecked by the usual Liberty Walk decals, and it has some ‘Playboy’ stickers too, as well as others probably personalized at the request of the client.
Chances are that the engine hasn’t been upgraded in any way, as Liberty Walk is mostly famous for their wacky body kits, and not massaging mills to squeeze out more power. But even without any upgrades, we are still looking at more-than-decent performance, with at least 480 horses running wild under the hood in the first version of the car. The output has constantly increased to 485, 530, 545, and then 565 horsepower over the years, and up to 600 hp in the Nismo. All variants pack the same engine, a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6, mated to a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive.
Nissan’s GT-R is one of the oldest vehicles still in production. Assembly commenced at the Tochigi plant back in 2007. The next generation model is said to be in the making, and considering that it will be sold into the next decade, some sort of electrification is expected.