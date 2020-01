Between Joaquin Phoenix's awesome interpretation of the character and Heath Ledger's version from over a decade ago, it's pretty clear that this villain's grip on pop culture is a firm one. Besides maybe tattoos, graffiti and phone wallpapers, cars are another area where the Joker leaves his mark.We've seen plenty of monsters sporting the Joker's colors, and this is one of the nicest. It's a New York plate Nissan GT-R, an older model by the look of it.The body kit is a classic Liberty Walk package that's almost as old as the car R35 itself. The traditional fender flairs have been matched to a vented hoot and a huge bolt-on wing at the back. What we find the most interesting is how the livery is a combination of different versions of the Joker."Why so serious," is the classic line from 2008's The Dark Knight. The skull faces with X-shaped eyes are from Suicide Squad, where Jared Leto played the character as a mobster and "The Killing Joke" is a widely celebrated animation where Joker wants to prove to Batman that any normal person can become insane, just like he did. It's rated R, has implied romance and profound ideas. What's not to like?Anyway, this type of Liberty Walk GT-R feels like a vintage product already. Kato Wataru's company currently offers a package that makes your GT-R look Le Mans-ready and costs $70,000 when done in full carbon. We know the Joker doesn't really care about personal property that much, so he'd probably get a good laugh at the idea.