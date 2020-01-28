Widebody Nissan GT-R Rendered with Floating Arches, Dominant Swan Neck Wing

There's a future for the GT-R. This is all Nissan has told us about the fate of Godzilla so far. Perhaps the carmaker hasn't decided what degree of electrification will be featured on the next-gen model or maybe the development has already passed the initial stages - we really can't tell for now. However, as the current R35 model has been with us since 2009, it has received a plethora of makeovers, whether we're talking about real projects or renderings like the one in front of us.
This Nissan GT-R features a clear aftermarket touch and yet its added bits are well integrated into the factory styling. Then again, the approach shouldn't come as a surprise - this might be a 3D model, but the design actually involves the ex-generation Liberty Walk kit, which is famous to say the least. As a side note, here's how the latest LB Walk GT-R kit looks like.
And the color, together with the light play, help conceal the transition from the rather flat sides of the car to the meaty fenders.
It's no secret that the uber-limited ride height of the machine also helps with the aftermarket image - in the real world, this would probably be achieved with the help or air springs.
Then there's the downforce device adorning the posterior of the vehicle. Now, one might wonder about the details of a swan neck wing. And while the obvious effect involves a racecar appearance on a machine destined for the street, there's much more this aero solution: it helps increase the downforce, especially once the car reaches serious yaw angles.
If you wish to know more about this type of mount, make sure to check out the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. Delivered by YouTuber Kyle Engineers, this takes us through the details of swan neck wings, Le Mans 24 Hour race origins included.
After seeing all the liberty walk silhouette cars i love the body style and how it looks on the gtr especially so i tried to simplify it