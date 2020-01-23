Nissan GT-R50 Roadster Looks Flawed But Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram

This is my Nissan GT-R50 Italdesign into Roadster concept IDEA øBase photos are taken from netcarshow.com What do you guys think?GG ° - Follow @spdesignsest for more! - Follow @exotic_performance for more! - Follow @carsovereverything for more! ° ° ÷ - @spdesignsest - ° ° #hypercars #nissan #nissanr35 #supercar #nissangtr #supercar #racing #beast #stealth #hypercar #carporn #gtr #fast #r35 #r35gtr #nissangtrr35 #italdesign #hypercars #nissangtr50 #gtr50 #opentop #italdesign50 #nissanskyline #nissanmotorsports #nissanmotorsport #concept #spyder #roadster

A post shared by - Car Renders - Concept work - (@spdesignsest) on Jan 23, 2020 at 5:20am PST