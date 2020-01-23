Nissan GT-R50 Roadster Looks Flawed But Gorgeous

Yes, this is just a rendering, so purists have no reason to show their "love". Nevertheless, this pixel work portrays a Nissan GT-R derivative that can be considered a completely forbidden fruit.
You see, the past decade has brought the performance of open-top models closer to that of their fixed-roof siblings than ever before. As such, the category of car lovers mentioned above has fewer reasons to complain about the dynamic drawbacks of an open-air supercar, such as the extra weight and the reduced torsional stiffness.
Even so, if there's a performance machine that should definitely stay in Coupe form, that has to be the Nissan GT-R. After all, the whole idea behind Godzilla is to offer the ultimate go-fast experience on a budget that sits below that of machines like the Porsche 911 Turbo (the price of the R35 has increased dramatically over its long lifespan, but that's another story for another time).
So, how could one soften the blow delivered by chopping the roof off an R35? Well, perhaps playing the aesthetics card is the way to go and the rendering we have here aims to do just that.
The starting point of the pixel work is the coveted Nissan GT-R50 - penned by the masters over at Italdesign, this was only offered to 50 mortals and each of them had to pay $1.2 million for the rolling sculpture.
Digital art label spdesignsest has gifted the GT-R50 with what appears to be a removable roof panel, but this is just half the work. The rest comes from the slightly reshaped rear deck, which manages to stay true to the styling brilliance of the said Italian house.
And while the normal GT-R, if such an adjective is appropriate for the AWD monster, has received aftermarket roof-off conversions, I wouldn't hold my breath for this rendering becoming a build.
