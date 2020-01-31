Hand-Assembled 2020 Acura MDX PMC Now Available to Order, Limited to 330 Units

Acura has seen better days. 157,385 vehicles were sold stateside in 2019, a contraction of 1 percent over the previous calendar year. One of the reasons for this result is the luxury brand’s rather boring lineup, made interesting by the NSX mid-engined hybrid supercar.
As opposed to the original, the second generation of the Japanese model is built in the United States. Even the engine is made – with pride – in Ohio, and final assembly takes place at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville. Why is this important, you ask?
In a bid to make the otherwise boring lineup a little more special, Acura decided to develop the PMC special edition for the TLX compact executive sedan and MDX mid-sized luxury crossover. Having learned what the TLX PMC has to offer in exchange for $48,950, let’s now focus on the second special edition. First things first, it retails at $63,745.
The MDX PMC is limited to 330 examples, each featuring serialized plaques that ensure exclusivity. 300 are going to U.S. customers while the remaining 30 will be sold in Canada. Bragging rights are furthered by the Valencia Red Pearl nano-pigment paintwork, which contrasts nicely with the gloss-black alloy wheels featuring black lug nuts.
Based on the MDX A-Spec, the Performance Manufacturing Center specification includes metal paddle shifters, premium floormats, red stitching throughout the cabin, dimpled leather on the steering wheel, Milano leather upholstery with Alcantara inserts for the seats, and 4.0-inch black chrome exhaust finishers. The sporty appearance is backed up by all-LED lighting, including puddle lights that project the Acura logo.
Heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated second-row seats should help the driver and passenger in cold weather. On the long haul, the active damping system and a multitude of safety features should make life behind the wheel a bit more pleasant.
Under the sculpted hood, you’ll find a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 that’s shared with two Honda models – the Pilot family hauler and Ridgeline unibody truck. The i-VTEC is rated at 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque, adequate figures for a vehicle of this size and weight. A nine-speed automatic transmission and SH-AWD with torque vectoring are also standard.
