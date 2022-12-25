Honest Dodge Commercial Tries To Hit Where It Hurts, but Ends Up Being Hilarious

The "DYTASTIC" YouTube channel is very well known for its satirical tone from the mock commercials. The script and voice-over are meant to copy the original "Honest Trailers" series that takes stabs at movies or TV shows. Sometimes they get it right, but other times it's more of a fizzle than a blast. This time around, they took so many shots at Dodge that it was impossible not to hit something.
First and foremost, the video makes fun of how Dodges are among the most stolen cars in America. Some might see this as being in poor taste, and some might shed tears while laughing out loud. But studies show that between 2018 and 2022, as far as new models go, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was top of the list, with other models from Kia and Hyundai following after.
Now, usually in their videos, they point their finger directly at the car brand or manufacturer, but for better or for worse, this time around, they chose another target... the Dodge drivers.
"Blown transmissions aside, our drivers are the worst thing about us. They’re either failed SoundCloud rappers, takeover drivers that make every car guy look bad, irresponsible dads that believe getting pulled over is a family activity, or teenagers with V6 hellcats." Talk about a figurative killing spree, they really went all out with this one and took no prisoners.
Far be it for me to assume what people deem worthy as funny or not, but someone, somewhere, has to have some "cheerful" memories regarding "irresponsible dads that believe getting pulled over is a family activity." If not a dad, at least a fun uncle during the Holidays.
Another stab at the company is about Chrysler's decision back in 2009 to make Ram a stand-alone pickup brand. "We don’t always make sensible decisions. Like when we separated Ram from Dodge And proceeded to change nothing. It's still clearly a dodge!"
Then they complain about how Dodge stopped making the Demon nameplate and discontinued the SRT-4s, along with the legendary Viper models. The intention here could have been to hit home for a lot of people in a funny way, but given the nostalgic nature of the comments, it's more likely to cause a single tear to run down someone's cheek rather than a chuckle.
The jokes go on and on in the video, but as I was saying in the beginning, it all depends on your type of humor. This being said, if you liked this, know that this isn't the first time they have picked Dodge as their target. This would be their third time this year.
I have to be honest with you, at their last one with the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, I had my fair share of laughs and giggles. The "It's a Charge-er because you plug it in" pun was simply comedic gold in my book.
Now, usually in their videos, they point their finger directly at the car brand or manufacturer, but for better or for worse, this time around, they chose another target... the Dodge drivers.
"Blown transmissions aside, our drivers are the worst thing about us. They’re either failed SoundCloud rappers, takeover drivers that make every car guy look bad, irresponsible dads that believe getting pulled over is a family activity, or teenagers with V6 hellcats." Talk about a figurative killing spree, they really went all out with this one and took no prisoners.
Far be it for me to assume what people deem worthy as funny or not, but someone, somewhere, has to have some "cheerful" memories regarding "irresponsible dads that believe getting pulled over is a family activity." If not a dad, at least a fun uncle during the Holidays.
Another stab at the company is about Chrysler's decision back in 2009 to make Ram a stand-alone pickup brand. "We don’t always make sensible decisions. Like when we separated Ram from Dodge And proceeded to change nothing. It's still clearly a dodge!"
Then they complain about how Dodge stopped making the Demon nameplate and discontinued the SRT-4s, along with the legendary Viper models. The intention here could have been to hit home for a lot of people in a funny way, but given the nostalgic nature of the comments, it's more likely to cause a single tear to run down someone's cheek rather than a chuckle.
The jokes go on and on in the video, but as I was saying in the beginning, it all depends on your type of humor. This being said, if you liked this, know that this isn't the first time they have picked Dodge as their target. This would be their third time this year.
I have to be honest with you, at their last one with the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, I had my fair share of laughs and giggles. The "It's a Charge-er because you plug it in" pun was simply comedic gold in my book.