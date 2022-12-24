This Has Got To Be One of the Best Off-Road Races of 2022

As 2023 is almost upon us, it means we're running out of cool things to do in 2022. But threat not, for this festive season, Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel decided to spend Christmas with us, in the mud, alongside a BMW X5, Range Rover, and a Porsche Cayenne. Well, at least on video. Trust me, you don't want to miss this one folks, for 'tis beyond the shadow of a doubt, one of the funniest races you will have seen all year long.