The Gran Turismo Series Hits 90 Million Copies Sold Just in Time for Its 25th Birthday

When you realize that one of your favorite video game franchises turns 25, it hits you like a lightning bolt that you're not a young kid anymore. Long gone are the days when you were a mini version of yourself pointing a wired PlayStation controller at the TV and thinking if you were turning it sideways, the car would steer better. If that didn't make you feel nostalgic, then maybe the newest trailer from PlayStation celebrating 25 years of Gran Turismo, will.

