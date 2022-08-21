Dodge Charger Hellcat With Tuned Exhaust Turns Gas Into Noise, Doesn't Whine That Much

Who could possibly want a less-whining Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody? Why, anyone who’s into aftermarket exhaust systems, obviously, as making it more sonorous is enough to cover the sound produced by the supercharger.
Case in point, meet one bad Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody that went in for an exhaust tune, complete with a muffler delete, which does turn gas into noise like few can. However, it’s not exactly a dreamy proposal; and we’re confident that the owner’s neighbors already hate him.
Truth be told, it could be worse, as instead of the powerful supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, it could rock the 3.6-liter V6 under that aging hood, which is rated at 292 horsepower in the base SXT, and 300 horsepower in the GT. And it could get straight pipes, like that blue example that we wrote about last week, which doesn’t exactly sound that good.
Now, back to the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody in question, it features a much punchier engine, which is rated at 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque. Ask Dodge how quick it is to 60 mph (97 kph), and they will tell you that it takes 3.6 seconds for the sprint. Flat-out, it can do almost 200 mph (~320 kph), and on a good day, with a skilled driver holding the wheel, it can run the quarter mile in just a hair under 11 seconds.
As for the most powerful variants of the Charger, those are the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, and the Jailbreak. Both of them have no less than 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, packing a tuned version of the 6.2-liter V8. The quarter-mile is a 10.6-second affair in these two, the official spec sheets reveal, which makes them very fast, even by today’s standards.
