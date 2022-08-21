Dodge Charger Hellcat With Tuned Exhaust Turns Gas Into Noise, Doesn't Whine That Much

More on this:

1 Grab Your Popcorn, As Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Gets New Exhaust System

2 Video: Straight-Piping a V6-Powered Dodge Charger Is Not Exactly a Good Idea

3 Dodge Charger Goes Back to Basics as Two-Door Muscle Car in Fantasy Land

4 James May Roasts the Dodge Charger Hellcat, How Bad Is It in Captain Slow's Vision?

5 Next-Generation Dodge Charger EV Rendered With Alfa Romeo Cues, Still a Sedan