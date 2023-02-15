Street & Drag Satin Digital 2024 Ford Mustang Is an Open Twin-Turbo Love Letter

Soon, there will be only one – and it’s not the ‘Highlander’ franchise making a fabled, swash-buckling return but rather the ICE state of the pony/muscle car sector in America.
We already know that after the 2023 model year production ends for the Dodge Challenger and Charger, there will be no more ICE-powered versions. Instead, once all collectors have gathered the ‘Last Call’ special edition models – with the very last one set to premiere soon in Las Vegas – Stellantis is going full steam ahead (pun intended) with the EV revolution and will morph the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept into a Banshee EV-equipped battery-powered series product with no less than nine power levels under its belt.
General Motors is still keeping mum about its forward intentions regarding the fate of the iconic Camaro when going past the 2024 model year, which is rumored to be the final breath of sixth-gen air. If the new Corvette E-Ray is any indication, we have a feeling that the lower-tiered ‘Maro will either bow out and retire to car Valhalla or transform into something else – potentially an SUV and sedan series packing affordable EV power. As for the 2024 Ford Mustang, which is soon going to commence first deliveries of the (S650) seventh generation, if the Blue Oval is not late (again), it will have to keep the ICE banner as high as possible, and all alone.
Luckily for everyone, this could be a genius stroke – allowing people one last internal combustion hurrah to the tune of 315-hp 2.3-liter inline-four, and 486 or 500-hp Coyote V8 (GT and Dark Horse) roars. Of course, that made a lot of people fall in love with the new iteration and some of them even declared their passion around that time when Cupid was having its merry way – aka Valentine’s Day. But since the new ‘Stang is not yet available for hooning on the street and track, some of these love letters were merely of the digital variety.
Cue Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has an unorthodox wishful-thinking journey for the latest ‘Stang. As such, instead of declaring his love for his significant (human) other, he resolved to show a bit of trendy, fashionable affection for the S650 Ford. And while there are little hearts everywhere, plus a pink background, this experimentation with the new Mustang is not at all derogatory.
Instead, he dressed up the Blue Oval with Satin crimson paint and left most secrets out of the closet. Those include the street and drag focus points, which are both quite clear by way of an exposed engine bay rocking a twin-turbo assembly for the Coyote V8, the carbon fiber aerodynamic kit pieces, or the fact it rides on humongous drag radials that would make it a monster at the local quarter-mile racetrack. Cool, right?
