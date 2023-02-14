Here’s Hoping the Impending Alfa Romeo Supercar Will Be an Extreme ICE or EV Hero

More on this:

1 Virtually Normal Tesla Pickup Trucks Prove the Cybertruck Mess Wasn’t Necessary

2 Digital Kia EV6 GT ‘X’ Shooting Brake Concept Tries to Give Out Lambo Vibes

3 682-HP Caddy Escalade-V ‘Sedan’ Gives Out a Bundle of Mixed Digital Feelings

4 Electric G-Class Goes by the Mercedes EQG Name, Will Boast "Enormous Pulling Power"

5 Hyundai Elantra Mid-Engine Redesign Doesn’t Look Half Bad, Do You Dig It?