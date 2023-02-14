Here’s Hoping the Impending Alfa Romeo Supercar Will Be an Extreme ICE or EV Hero

The premium Italian automaker had a bland year in 2022 in comparison to regular mass-market rivals. But as far as it was concerned, those were some truly storied 12 months.
Unlike other carmakers who could easily tick an all-new model and/or at least a facelift for every single month of the year, Alfa Romeo was a mere shadow of what it used to be. Despite its history that spans more than 112 years (!), during these contemporary times, it only had the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover SUV to show for itself. Sure, some might argue that the feisty 503-hp Stelvio Quadrifoglio and 513-hp Racing edition or the 533-hp Giulia GTA/m variants are more than enough to satisfy any sporty cravings.
But at least the company was finally wise enough to introduce a third nameplate in the family, the all-new, first-ever Tonale compact crossover SUV, which is also available in North America as the rebadged Dodge Hornet and as Alfa’s first mild hybrid or PHEV. Plus, 2022 also saw the arrival of the lightly upgraded 2023 model year Giulia and Stelvio, so there is also that to consider.
Well, there is no denying that this year is going to be substantially more enticing because our spy photographer partners have already spied on both the updated Stelvio Quadrifoglio as well as its Giulia sedan Quadrifoglio counterpart. Plus, I cannot shake the feeling that something incredibly cool is brewing, considering that during the final days of 2022, Alfa Romeo took a bit of social media time to present us with a conclusion for the past and its thrilling expectations for the new year, complete with a short tease of its upcoming dedicated sports car.
Remember, gone are the days of the 8C Competizione and Spider (2007 to 2010) or of the smaller yet equally nimbler 2013-2020 4C Coupe and Spider. As such, expectations are running as high as the Himalayas across the rumor mill for the first true Alfa Romeo supercar in more than a decade. Unofficially dubbed by many as the ‘6C’ because rumors slot it in between the two aforementioned models, it comes complete with lots of questions about the potential hero powertrain.
Officially, it could go either way (traditional ICE or full EV), as per the words of Jean-Phillippe Imparato, the company’s CEO. And we have a couple of theories for the good folks over at Alfa Romeo. For the conventional option, with no hybrid assistance, we would sure love to see either the 533-hp Giulia GTA’s 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 or even the Maserati Nettuno mill from the GranTurismo Trofeo, which has 542 hp.
As for a full EV, we could do one even better – so here are the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media), who tipped us off to Giampiero Sbrizzi’s design ethos and his stunning ‘Alfa GT-zero’ CGI vision!
