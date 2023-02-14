Virtually Normal Tesla Pickup Trucks Prove the Cybertruck Mess Wasn’t Necessary

When Tesla got incorporated, almost two decades ago, no one would have imagined how fast it could bring about the EV revolution. And that is in stark contrast to its well-known tardiness regarding new model introductions.
It is quite interesting to note that Tesla does not have a long and storied background like legacy automakers and instead started building cars on the fly. Like the first-gen Tesla Roadster (2005-2009) that was made even before the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, changed ownership from Toyota to the American EV startup.
Of course, things got a little speedier since 2012 when the Tesla Model S was introduced to the world, followed by the Model X mid-size luxury crossover SUV in 2015, the Model 3 compact executive sedan in 2017, and the true global expansion caused by the arrival of the Model Y compact CUV in 2020. Now, the company has factories in the United States, Europe, and China, and thrives on the big sales provided by these four major nameplates.
But what about further expansion into new segments? Well, probably no one forgot about the rumors of a more affordable EV slotted below the $42,990 Model 3. As well as the long-delayed arrival of the full-size Cybertruck pickup truck designed to compete with the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, or Ford F-150 Lightning, along with the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, or the 2025 Ram 1500 REV. Speaking of the Cybertruck, let us remember that it was first showcased back in late 2019 and even now we cannot be sure that Elon and Co. will respect the latest (delayed) timeline of limited production for 2023 and full-speed manufacturing for 2024.
As such, no wonder people are starting to lose their patience and might even think about taking matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Thus, meet the virtual automotive artist acting from behind the AI covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media, who recently started thinking that maybe the Cybertruck is not needed, after all. Not with its edgy and controversial design, at least – which is probably among the main causes for this seemingly never-ending string of delays.
or Honda S2000, virtual Nissan Silvia ‘S16,’ Honda Integra Coupe, or an FWD Mitsubishi Eclipse two-door coupe), now the AI pixel master is looking to cater to both EV aficionados as well as high-rider enthusiasts. The twist seen here is simple: what if the Tesla Cybertruck lost a CGI battle against ‘normal’ pickup truck contenders?
And the AI-based CGI expert has lots of propositions that take cues from the current roster of models – S, 3, X, Y (since today is Valentine’s Day, I will not scold anyone for reading those monikers in a fast succession!). Especially the front ends of these ‘classic’ pickup truck concepts seem directly inspired by the EVs sold by the American multinational automotive, artificial intelligence, and clean energy located in Austin, Texas. Alas, as always with these “automobiles that never existed, created by artificial intelligence,” sometimes a little something is a bit off, even if often it is hard to pinpoint exactly what.
On this occasion, it could be the Ram 1500 TRX vibes of the dark and menacing digital Tesla pickup truck dwelling on forest backroads or the general allure that just reminds us of another full-size EV pickup truck that is not yet on the market – possibly the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Anyway, these creations are all merely wishful thinking, and while it may not have been the wisest decision ever, Tesla is probably not going to back down from producing the real-world Cybertruck, as odd and edgy as it may be.
Still, we could easily cast a vote or two. So, do we give these ‘regular’ Tesla pickup truck attempts our CGI hall pass, or not? And if we do, which of these versions warrants our digital love and virtual attention? If I had to pick – considering my two cents are allowed on the matter – I would actually have a hard time choosing between the Ram TRX-inspired dark and menacing idea or the blue attempt dwelling in the woods with some crimson leaves behind it. What about you?
