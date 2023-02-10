Best Sighting of the Production Beta Tesla Cybertruck Shows the Gigawiper Lives On

The Tesla Cybertruck and its imminent production start continue to ignite social media talks. A new picture of the production beta prototype showing its front left the internet in limbo. The strange appearance still features a humongous windshield wiper and appears to be shorter than previous prototypes.
Tesla is finally gearing up for the Cybertruck production at its Giga Texas factory, with promises of a production start sometime this summer. The robots have been installed on the assembly line, and the 9,000-ton gigantic presses that IDRA supplied are also in place. In the meantime, the EV maker has covered the windows of the production facility to prevent drone operators from spying, a move that hints at some imminent breakthrough announcement.
This is expected since Tesla is hosting the Investor Day event at Giga Texas on March 1. The Cybertruck production would certainly be high on investors’ agendas, so it’s expected that Tesla would show them the new production line. The Cybertruck would also be on display, although not for the first time. This makes it a somehow softer proposition for Investor Day. Nevertheless, the prototype is still interesting for Tesla enthusiasts and those who have already reserved the truck.
Elon Musk confirmed that he reviewed the “production beta” prototype, and we already got a glimpse at the truck thanks to a lucky Tesla fan. The short video showed a rather disappointing Cybertruck, lacking the rear-wheel steering previously showcased at the Cyber Rodeo event last summer. It also had spot taillights as opposed to the light strip of the previous prototypes but compensated with a tetrahedral design for the side mirrors.
Thanks to Marc Delice from the Tesla CyberTruck Facebook group, we now have the best view of the production beta prototype yet. The first thing that hits the eyes is the gigantic wiper hinged in the lower-left corner of the windshield. People in the group jokingly called it “the gigawiper,” and it’s a fitting name. It would be interesting to see how it works because the traditional rotating movement would not be enough to cover the whole windscreen surface.
It might not even be enough to cover the camera and sensor island at the top of the windshield. Since this is necessary to properly operate in adverse weather conditions, the wiper would most certainly have a more complex movement. Considering Tesla’s fondness for complicating things, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the gigawiper make crazy moves to wipe the screen. The wiper should also be removable, just like Musk-sanctioned side mirrors.
Nevertheless, Cybertruck reservation holders still hope that the gigawiper is among those “many small tweaks to make it better” Elon Musk promised a week ago. Others complained that the truck appeared smaller than previous prototypes, an impression we’ve also had when watching last week’s video. This is confirmed by the windshield’s angle, which now looks more upright. We’d love to hear your opinions based on this latest picture of the Cybertruck prototype, so hit us in the comment section below.
