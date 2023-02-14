682-HP Caddy Escalade-V ‘Sedan’ Gives Out a Bundle of Mixed Digital Feelings

The full-size premium SUV sector is not what it used to be – aka the pinnacle of comfort, luxury, and engineering now that ultra-luxury super-SUV have taken over the world.
Not long ago, stuff like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Range Rover, or Cadillac Escalade were all you could dream of and want when trying to make the neighbors envious. But today, the trouble is the ‘foe’ next door could escalate the ‘turf war’ with something along the lines of a Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or Aston Martin DBX.
For sure, there are solutions – one could just put thy name on the waiting list for a 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue, but then retaliation by a 738-hp BMW XM Label Red is just around the corner. Luckily, OEMs have also thought about solutions, to the tune of AMG G 63s (including the 4x4 Squared variety) and 682-hp Caddy Escalade-Vs (including the long wheelbase ESV variety), just in case people still had faith in their prowess.
But there is only so much an automaker can do in the real world. Whereas across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, the possibilities are basically endless. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a proper example from Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to imagine wonderful new ways of improving our Escalade-V lifestyle via an entire CGI series of alternate models.
As such, after a rather long hiatus of doing other bonkers, unconventional, outrageous, or cool virtual ideas, he is back to deriving the Caddy Escalade-V into all sorts of body styles. In the recent past, he operated the CGI brush to morph the full-size luxury SUV into a Single Cab or full EXT-V pickup truck, a two-door sportier SUV, and even an EXT 3500 Stepside dually heavy-duty pickup truck!
Now he continues with the interesting or outrageous (depending on your POV) transformations by making the Cadillac Escalade-V high-performance full-size luxury SUV a four-door sedan! That is correct, you read that right – this is a high-riding saloon, now, albeit a virtual one. The change elicited some very strong feelings from the author’s fan base, as many were appalled, fully intrigued, or downright ready to imagine an example residing in their driveway if it ever became real.
If you want our two cents on the matter, the pixel master is probably not delusional as the S235 sixteenth-generation Toyota Crown crossover-sedan is already on to something cool. And it might even spark the arrival of a popular new niche of vehicles that mostly feel and look like a traditional four-door sedan from the outside but on the inside give the same feeling as crossovers and SUVs – a more upright position, and better visibility combined with easier ingress.
