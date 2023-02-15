New MINI Electric Convertible Introduced as Limited Edition With Open-Air Go-Kart Feel

Having tested the waters with an eponymous concept car last summer, the BMW Group decided to put the MINI Electric Convertible (Cooper SE) into production. And instead of offering it in unlimited numbers, they put a cap on the examples that will roll off the line.
Unveiled online while most of us were asleep, the new MINI Electric Convertible uses the same electric motor as its fixed-roof sibling, namely a 184 ps (181 hp/135 kW) unit. Since the necessary reinforcements have made it heavier, it is about one second slower to 100 kph (62 mph), with the sprint taking 8.2 seconds. With the battery fully charged, it has a driving range of 200 km (124 miles) on the WLTP cycle.
Sporting the same footprint, including an identical cargo area of 160 liters (5.7 cu-ft) behind the seats, the new MINI Electric Convertible sits on 17-inch Electric Power Spoke bi-tone wheels, made of recycled aluminum. It can be ordered in Enigmatic Black or White Silver, contrasted by a touch of Resolute Bronze on the head- and taillight surrounds, and on the side scuttles. The model’s name and the corporate logo have a Piano Black look, and the ‘E’ emblem is also included, sitting on the front apron and at the rear.
Featuring consecutive numbering for each car available, the side scuttles and door sill trims are part of the makeover. Once inside, users will see Leather Lounge upholstery, MINI Yours front sports seats with heating and adjustable thigh support, and a multi-function steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather with heating and ‘MINI Electric’ logo. There are certain Piano Black accents on the inside, as well as MINI Electric yellow trim, like the start-stop toggle switch, and ambient lighting. The head-up display, driving assistant, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, and a few other gizmos are included.
Set to enter production in the Netherlands, alongside the ICE-powered MINI Convertible, the new MINI Electric Convertible will be limited to 999 units for Europe. 150 of them will be reserved for the United Kingdom, where the new open-top all-quiet model from the British brand will go on sale in April, priced from £52,500, equaling to $63,877 at today’s exchange rates.
As a reminder, the battery-electric 2023 Cooper SE can be had from $34,225 in the United States, with an estimated driving range of 114 miles (183 km) per full charge. The battery will sip electrons to 80% in 36 minutes at a 50 kW connection, whereas Level 2 and Level 1 charging will get you 20% and 2% per hour respectively. The model uses the same motor as its new open-top sibling, with an identical 181 hp (184 ps/135 kW), and brags about taking 6.9 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill.
