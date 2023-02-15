New MINI Electric Convertible Introduced as Limited Edition With Open-Air Go-Kart Feel

More on this:

1 Yep, That's a Polar Bear Riding Shotgun in a MINI Cooper SE, Raising Awareness

2 MINI Creates Unique Electric Cooper SE Convertible for Demonstration Purposes

3 MINI Electric Turns New York Into Its Own Catwalk on Official Sightseeing Tour

4 Here Are the New Features and Prices of MINI's 2022 U.S. Lineup

5 MINI Convertible Successor Confirmed for 2025, Will Likely Be All-Electric