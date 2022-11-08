Yep, That's a Polar Bear Riding Shotgun in a MINI Cooper SE, Raising Awareness

More on this:

1 Electric MINI Cooper Sets Two Guinness World Records for Tightest Parallel Park

2 Polar Bear Rides Shotgun in MINI Cooper SE, and It's All About Raising Awareness

3 MINI Equips the Cooper SE With Operating Aids for People With Disabilities

4 2023 MINI Cooper SE Electric Hatchback Joins the Resolute Family Stateside

5 MINI Electric Turns New York Into Its Own Catwalk on Official Sightseeing Tour