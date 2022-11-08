Yep, That's a Polar Bear Riding Shotgun in a MINI Cooper SE, Raising Awareness

Subsequent to celebrating International Polar Bear Week, from October 30 to November 5, MINI USA has launched a new paint finish for the 2023 Cooper SE.
Inspired by the polar bear character that was brought to life by their creative agency Pereira O’Dell, who had feedback from the brand’s community, the hue is named Nanuq White, with ‘Nanuq’ being Inuit for ‘polar bear.’
The introduction of the new color comes a few months after MINI launched the campaign for the Cooper SE on Earth Day. The campaign encourages eco-adoptions from the MINI Community, and anyone who donates $40 or more to Polar Bear International, the only non-profit organization that dedicates its work exclusively to polar bears and the Arctic Sea ice, or pre-orders the electric supermini this month, will receive a polar bear bobblehead.
“We’re excited to see the strength of our MINI owner community, and our commitment to sustainability intersect in a very creative way to help support Polar Bears International,” said MINI USA’s Brand Communications Manager, Rah Mahtani. “MINI is a brand that is not only about having fun, but also about amplifying the voice of its customers and community to affect positive change.”
According to scientists, the majority of polar bears could go extinct by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current rate. Moreover, an ice-free Arctic summer could occur by 2050 if greenhouse gas emissions aren’t regulated.
As for the 2023 MINI Cooper SE, it has a starting price of $34,225 in our market. The zero-emission model packs a 181-horsepower motor that allows it to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 6.9 seconds. With the battery fully charged, the estimated driving range is 114 miles (183 km), and juicing it up to 80% at 50 kW takes 36 minutes. The Level 1 home charger gives it 2% every hour, and with the Level 2, that number grows to 20%.
