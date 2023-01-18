MINI Steps Up Its Game With Free Home Charger for New MINI Electric Customers in the UK

MINI, which is owned by the BMW Group since 2000, played a vital role in the development of the BMW i3. The Bavarian automaker used the Cooper Hatch as the basis for the MINI E demonstration car, which also paved the way for the British automaker’s first-ever production EV.
Launched in 2020, the MINI Cooper SE - a.k.a. MINI Electric in the UK - isn’t the best electric vehicle out there. But it has a couple of things going for it. For starters, those looks alone are worth the asking price. It also handles pretty well despite the additional weight coming courtesy of the high-voltage battery. Exclusive to the United Kingdom for the time being, the cutesy-looking car is joined by a complimentary charger and installation.
There are conditions, though. Available through March 31st inclusive, this offer comprises the Pod Point wallbox and installation as part of every newly purchased Cooper SE. Customers who already have a home charger installed are presented with a £750 (circa $925) MINI Electric deposit. The offer applies to both PCP and PCH customers, who receive 12 months of access to MINI Charging without a subscription fee. In other words, they receive access to more than 11,000 charging points across the UK and 173,000 charging points in Europe, split between a variety of operators.
What does MINI have to gain from this offer? It almost sounds too good to be true. Well, give yourself a minute to think about it. Not only is the customer prone to renew its MINI Charging subscription after those 12 months are up, but MINI is also getting a few eco-friendly credentials. The lead in the attached press release is a prime example of grandstanding, with MINI waxing lyrical about itself for encouraging emission-free motoring. Had regulations favored internal combustion, MINI wouldn’t have even bothered presenting itself in the form of an eco-friendly brand.
Turning our attention back to the Cooper SE, is it really worth it? From the standpoint of pricing, yes! £29,000 (make that $35,775 at current exchange rates) is pretty darn good for a small electric vehicle. But the more pressing question is how are you planning to use the Cooper SE?
The WLTP combined range is estimated at 140 to 145 miles (225 to 233 kilometers), which is not good enough for long drives. Even though it can be recharged at up to 50 kW, bear in mind that the United Kingdom’s charging network is appalling in many respects. The same applies to Europe’s charging network, and Electrify America leaves much to be desired as well. The tl;dr answer is the 2023 model year Cooper SE works in the urban jungle and for short-distance commuting, but that’s about it.
That being the case, what do you think of the Cooper SE?
There are conditions, though. Available through March 31st inclusive, this offer comprises the Pod Point wallbox and installation as part of every newly purchased Cooper SE. Customers who already have a home charger installed are presented with a £750 (circa $925) MINI Electric deposit. The offer applies to both PCP and PCH customers, who receive 12 months of access to MINI Charging without a subscription fee. In other words, they receive access to more than 11,000 charging points across the UK and 173,000 charging points in Europe, split between a variety of operators.
What does MINI have to gain from this offer? It almost sounds too good to be true. Well, give yourself a minute to think about it. Not only is the customer prone to renew its MINI Charging subscription after those 12 months are up, but MINI is also getting a few eco-friendly credentials. The lead in the attached press release is a prime example of grandstanding, with MINI waxing lyrical about itself for encouraging emission-free motoring. Had regulations favored internal combustion, MINI wouldn’t have even bothered presenting itself in the form of an eco-friendly brand.
Turning our attention back to the Cooper SE, is it really worth it? From the standpoint of pricing, yes! £29,000 (make that $35,775 at current exchange rates) is pretty darn good for a small electric vehicle. But the more pressing question is how are you planning to use the Cooper SE?
The WLTP combined range is estimated at 140 to 145 miles (225 to 233 kilometers), which is not good enough for long drives. Even though it can be recharged at up to 50 kW, bear in mind that the United Kingdom’s charging network is appalling in many respects. The same applies to Europe’s charging network, and Electrify America leaves much to be desired as well. The tl;dr answer is the 2023 model year Cooper SE works in the urban jungle and for short-distance commuting, but that’s about it.
That being the case, what do you think of the Cooper SE?