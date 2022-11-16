Stop the Press: It's the New MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition in Nanuq White

Having detailed the Nanuq White part of their International Polar Bear Week celebration, MINI has now made it available on the Cooper SE Resolute Edition.
It is said to be “reminiscent of the light-colored fur of the impressive inhabitants of the northern polar regions,” and its name comes from ‘nanuk,’ which is Inuit for ‘polar bear.’
Besides the special hue available for it, the MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition features some enhancements inside and out compared to the regular models. Here, you will notice the exclusively designed hood stripes, with color gradient going from light to dark gold, and ‘Resolute’ written on them.
If they don’t like the roof and side mirror casings in contrasting black, then customers can have them in the new Nanuq White. Rounding off the exterior updates of the Cooper SE Resolute Edition are the wheels. They measure 17 inches in diameter, have a dark finish and an intricate design.
On the inside, it has a light gold tone, sports steering wheel wrapped in leather, front sports seats, and anthracite headliner. The usual stuff is present too, including the screen that reveals critical information to the person sitting in the driver’s seat, such as the range, and current energy consumption and gives them tips on how to drive more economically.
The MINI Driving Assistant will become standard on the Cooper SE Resolute Edition starting this month. Other gear includes the Active Guard, which automatically applies the brakes when needed at speeds between 10 and 60 kph (6-37 mph), and the Active Cruise Control that regulates the distance to the vehicle in front and works at speeds between 30 and 140 kph (19-87 mph).
MINI’s Cooper SE Resolute Edition is available in several countries in Europe, as well as in the U.S. and Canada, where it is offered as a package for CA$1,300 (equal to US$978), and can be specified to the Cooper SE and the three- and five-door versions of the Cooper S.
