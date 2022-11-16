BMW Thinks This Video Shows All You Need to Know About the 2023 M2

BMW's latest promotional video for the 2023 M2 claims it can show a person all they need to know about the new model. The clip itself is not hours-long, but just a smudge under seven minutes, or 6 minutes and 57 seconds to be precise, which adds up to 417 seconds. Is that enough time to learn everything we need to know about the M2?
It might be just enough time, as the new BMW M2 is mostly self-explanatory if you have a bit of an idea about BMW. Actually, everybody who has any idea about automobiles knows that BMW is best known for its inline-six-cylinder engines, and the company's performance branch is called M, which is also the letter in front of the names of the performance versions.
In the case of the M2, we all know that it is the performance version of the 2 Series Coupe, and it marks its debut in the same year when the performance division that developed it is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Except for those who have been living under a rock for quite some time, everyone is aware that an anniversary model will be a bit more special than those that come after it.
And now, time for the elephant in the room. The styling of the M2 is not for everyone. It comes with boxy shapes, oddly styled headlights, as well as strange taillights, and an unusual design on the front bumper, as well.
You are either going to hate it or love it, just like many other new BMWs out there. In a way, you can be happy that it does not have a large front grille, but the look of the headlights and taillights might take that joy away from you.
On the other hand, once you are inside the 2023 BMW M2, you might not care about how the taillights look or how the headlights are designed.
Sure, you will find a fully digital gauge cluster that might make analog gauge enthusiasts mutter, but it is how it is. The hood has a nice and subtle power dome, while the roof can be ordered in carbon fiber with a clear coat finish.
So, does BMW's video show you all you need to know about the new M2? Well, it comes close. Before criticizing its design, ask yourself if you can genuinely afford one today, or tomorrow, for that matter, and if you ever intended to buy a new M2.
If your answer is no, you are not in the target market for the M2, and someone else's opinions are more important for BMW, as those people are buying the car.
In the case of the M2, we all know that it is the performance version of the 2 Series Coupe, and it marks its debut in the same year when the performance division that developed it is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Except for those who have been living under a rock for quite some time, everyone is aware that an anniversary model will be a bit more special than those that come after it.
And now, time for the elephant in the room. The styling of the M2 is not for everyone. It comes with boxy shapes, oddly styled headlights, as well as strange taillights, and an unusual design on the front bumper, as well.
You are either going to hate it or love it, just like many other new BMWs out there. In a way, you can be happy that it does not have a large front grille, but the look of the headlights and taillights might take that joy away from you.
On the other hand, once you are inside the 2023 BMW M2, you might not care about how the taillights look or how the headlights are designed.
Sure, you will find a fully digital gauge cluster that might make analog gauge enthusiasts mutter, but it is how it is. The hood has a nice and subtle power dome, while the roof can be ordered in carbon fiber with a clear coat finish.
So, does BMW's video show you all you need to know about the new M2? Well, it comes close. Before criticizing its design, ask yourself if you can genuinely afford one today, or tomorrow, for that matter, and if you ever intended to buy a new M2.
If your answer is no, you are not in the target market for the M2, and someone else's opinions are more important for BMW, as those people are buying the car.