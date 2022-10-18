BMW M Will Continue to Offer Manuals for Some of Its Models Until at Least 2030

Back in the day, performance-oriented cars used to have a manual transmission as the only option in the range. Now, the manual transmission has become optional for some performance cars, with some not offering one at all. The reason is that customers are not getting manuals anymore for these vehicles, and automatic transmissions have become quicker than manuals for a while now.
With many manufacturers abandoning manual gearboxes altogether, there will come a time when no manual transmission will be offered for a new car. It will be a sad day for manual enthusiasts, but it can be delayed for as much as possible if people will continue to buy new cars with manual transmissions.
Otherwise, it does not matter what you claim to want on the internet if you never buy a new car or if you do buy one, but with an automatic instead.
BMW's M division still offers manual gearboxes for some of its products, and the M2 is the latest to be offered with one. Make no mistake, we are not using a figure of style here by writing “to be offered with one,” while the manual gearbox is standard. Instead, the manual is standard for U.S.-bound M2s, but in Germany, customers need to pay extra to get a manual transmission BMW M2.
We already know that automatic and automated gearboxes are faster than even the best race car drivers using a manual transmission, and this also applies to the owners of the cars who get these transmissions. In other words, customers are no longer getting a manual car for extra performance, but they are getting it for a certain feeling.
Now, the question is how long manual transmissions will continue to be available. In the case of BMW M, its boss, Frank van Meel, explained that the division has decided to continue to make manuals because of online petitions made by fans, as well as other campaigns made by them.
Moreover, in an interview with CarBuzz, van Meel confirmed that the M2 will be the last of its kind without hybridization, and that manual transmissions will continue to be offered in the BMW M range at least until 2030, as an option. After that point, it will depend on consumer demand, complexity, and technical limitations.
