No Longer a Secret: MINI Reveals Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition

MINI Cooper has established a track record of enticing its loyal following by introducing special editions every now and then. The latest is the MINI Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition.
The moniker is a curious one for an automobile and only the marketing team at the BMW-owned company knows what is behind the name, yet the accents added to the Untold Edition are obvious.
The mini Cooper S Clubman for starters is a longer wheelbase four-door variation that distinguishes it from the instantly recognizable two-door model. The most striking aspect of the Untold Edition is the Midnight Black paint that appears to have significant depth. The front and rear aprons courtesy of a John Cooper Works Aerodynamics Kit complement the contoured body style.
We have seen before how creative the designers at MINI can be when working with subtle hues in their color schemes and the Midnight Black Untold Edition continues that trend. The model sports five narrow rally stripes running parallel to one another from the front of the hood to over the roof. A Refined Brass color was used in contrast to the darker tones around the front grill adorned with the distinctive 'S' and the 18-inch light-alloy wheels developed especially for this special edition MINI.
The interior sports MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black version sports seats highlighted by illuminated and brass accents that define this edition.
The MINI Driver Assistant, standard from November 2022 includes an Active Guard driving function that can prevent collisions in front or stationary at speeds between 10 and 60 km/h by braking the vehicle. In addition, Active Cruise Control (ACC) utilizes a camera to set the distance to a vehicle in front at speeds between 30 and 140 km/h automatically.
The MINI Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition is a striking example of what a little creativity with color schemes and accents can result in.
The mini Cooper S Clubman for starters is a longer wheelbase four-door variation that distinguishes it from the instantly recognizable two-door model. The most striking aspect of the Untold Edition is the Midnight Black paint that appears to have significant depth. The front and rear aprons courtesy of a John Cooper Works Aerodynamics Kit complement the contoured body style.
We have seen before how creative the designers at MINI can be when working with subtle hues in their color schemes and the Midnight Black Untold Edition continues that trend. The model sports five narrow rally stripes running parallel to one another from the front of the hood to over the roof. A Refined Brass color was used in contrast to the darker tones around the front grill adorned with the distinctive 'S' and the 18-inch light-alloy wheels developed especially for this special edition MINI.
The interior sports MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black version sports seats highlighted by illuminated and brass accents that define this edition.
The MINI Driver Assistant, standard from November 2022 includes an Active Guard driving function that can prevent collisions in front or stationary at speeds between 10 and 60 km/h by braking the vehicle. In addition, Active Cruise Control (ACC) utilizes a camera to set the distance to a vehicle in front at speeds between 30 and 140 km/h automatically.
The MINI Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition is a striking example of what a little creativity with color schemes and accents can result in.