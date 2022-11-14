MINI Is Reportedly Considering a VW-Golf Sized Clubman Replacement

MINI is reportedly pondering to expand its range with models that will have a broader appeal. MINI's new boss, Stefanie Wurst, explained that the company will reposition its SUV offering to have two models, launch at least three new all-electric models, while potentially entering the family hatchback segment with a Clubman replacement.
As you may be aware, the first Clubman was a longer version of MINI's signature hatchback back in 2007, and it then became a family-sized model with its second generation. The latter made it as big as a Countryman, which made deciding between the models a question of personal preference, as size was relative.
In a recent discussion with the Brits at Auto Express, the current boss of the MINI brand explained that the marque currently has "a small and flat car, a small and high car, and a large and high vehicle, but nothing large and flat. Another body type is feasible," Stefanie Wurst explained.
The Clubman might become bigger, but it will continue to ride on the BMW Group's FAAR platform, which is developed on the older UKL architecture that currently underpins the MINI range from head to toe.
The boss of MINI was referring to the hatchback that everybody calls the Cooper (that is a trim level), the Aceman, and the Countryman. The Clubman is among its oldest products, with the current generation model being seven years old.
According to rumors from within the brand that have not been confirmed by company representatives, MINI is allegedly working on a hatchback that is sized similarly to the Volkswagen Golf. Another hypothesis involves developing a production version of the Urbanaut concept as the replacement for the Clubman.
Whatever the name of the replacement Clubman, the resulting model will continue to have a styling theme that is coherent with MINI's range, which will involve rounded headlights, along with a few other retro design elements. Respecting the company's DNA will be crucial, and customers are promised to get the “go-kart feeling”' even in the new models, which sounds promising if it gets delivered.
