MINI Countryman Grows Up for the Next-Gen, 2024 Model Spied Looking More Mature

Introduced at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, before production kicked off one year later, the second-generation MINI Countryman is an old product in today’s fast-moving industry. As a result, the BMW Group-owned brand is preparing its successor, which will be new all around.
Looking more mature than ever, the third-gen MINI Countryman has already been spied in the open. Last time we laid eyes on it we saw a prototype testing in the cold, with red brake calipers and quad exhaust tips that made us think of the upcoming JCW (John Cooper Works) version. This one was also surrounded by the white stuff, though it was a lesser model.
Compared to the current iteration, the all-new Countryman has a more upright face, with the grille that was moved further up, flanked by new lighting units that are less round, and a bigger bumper. The hood has a rather simple design, and the side mirrors have increased in size. There is a pronounced shoulder line, a bigger rear bumper that now houses the license plate, smaller taillights by the looks of it, which are likely the final production units, just like the front clusters, and hidden exhaust tips.
Overall, it appears that it has slightly grown in size over its predecessor, which can only be described as good news for the future clientele, who will enjoy more space on the inside, and a bigger trunk capacity, next to the usual comfort, technology, and safety gizmos normally present in a premium subcompact crossover, one that shares its construction with the third-gen BMW X1.
But the X1 isn’t the only Bimmer based on the UKL2 platform, as the architecture is also used by the 1 Series hatchback, 2 Series Active Tourer minivan, and 2 Series Gran Coupe. In all likelihood, it will share some engine options with its German cousins, which might comprise the 1.5-liter three-pot and 2.0-liter four-banger. A plug-in hybrid is expected to join the family, and perhaps one diesel for the Old Continent, where low-revving mills are still quite popular.
Don’t act too surprised to see an electric variant too, as it might mirror the configuration of the iX1, which uses a dual-motor assembly, backed up by a 64.7 kWh battery. The all-wheel drive model enjoys a combined 313 ps (308 hp/230 kW) and 494 Nm (364 lb-ft) of torque, and the zero-emission Countryman could have identical power numbers.
Curious when it will premiere? Well, so are we, and it might happen before the end of the year, likely launching as a 2024 model stateside. The all-new Countryman is expected to be a bit more expensive than its predecessor, which has an MSRP of $34,950 in our market for the 2023 MY.
