2023 MINI Convertible Seaside Edition Is All About the Open-Top Model

Convertible subcompact hatchbacks used to be a thing until not long ago, but just like other body styles, they have lost significant ground to crossovers. One brand is not willing to let theirs go just yet, and that is MINI, which is currently celebrating 30 years of its Convertible with the new Seaside Edition.
Limited to several markets, including the United Kingdom, the 2023 MINI Convertible Seaside Edition marks the model’s 30th anniversary. It sports some exclusive touches inside and out, with the company stating that it “pairs the inimitable spirit of the original Hatch with the excitement of a soft top, and a fresh exterior look.”
One of the things that you won’t find on other MINIs is the Carribean Aqua exterior paint finish, and the unique graphics. The Convertible Seaside Edition rides on 18-inch Pulse Spoke wheels, with a two-tone look. It has a ‘30’ motif graphic on the chin spoiler, and dedicated side mirror casings. The back end is bedecked by the ‘Seaside’ logo in orange, and this is where the BMW Group-owned brand drew the line when it comes to the exterior.
Opening the door will reveal additional novelties, such as the decorative trim stripes on the dashboard. The special edition model features a ‘30’ graphic badge on the steering wheel, floor mats, and on the key as well. MINI also mentions the 8.8-inch high-resolution infotainment system, Premium Plus Pack, and dedicated driving modes. Elsewhere, it is the usual amount of gizmos normally found on the Cooper S, as this is the specification on which it builds.
Powering it is the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which kicks out 176 hp (178 ps / 131 kW), enabling the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 7.2 seconds. The average fuel consumption is rated at 6.9-6.5 l/100 km (34.1-36.2 mpg US / 46.3-43.5 mpg UK), and the car emits between 157 and 148 g/km of CO2. In the United Kingdom, which is MINI’s home market, they are asking a minimum of £34,500, which equals to $41,920 at today’s exchange rates.
On this side of the pond, the 2023 MINI Convertible is offered in three trim levels. The lineup starts with the regular Cooper, followed by the Cooper S, and topped by the John Cooper Works (JCW). Pricing kicks off at $33,800 for the entry-level variant, $37,400 for the mid-spec, and $42,650 for the top-of-the-line flavor, and it doesn’t include the destination and handling, dealer fees, and options. All of them have seating for four, and a decent amount of gear, and the latter is the one to go for in terms of power, as it is the most agile. It takes 6.3 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught, aided by the 228 hp (231 ps / 170 kW) produced by the 2.0-liter four-pot.
One of the things that you won’t find on other MINIs is the Carribean Aqua exterior paint finish, and the unique graphics. The Convertible Seaside Edition rides on 18-inch Pulse Spoke wheels, with a two-tone look. It has a ‘30’ motif graphic on the chin spoiler, and dedicated side mirror casings. The back end is bedecked by the ‘Seaside’ logo in orange, and this is where the BMW Group-owned brand drew the line when it comes to the exterior.
Opening the door will reveal additional novelties, such as the decorative trim stripes on the dashboard. The special edition model features a ‘30’ graphic badge on the steering wheel, floor mats, and on the key as well. MINI also mentions the 8.8-inch high-resolution infotainment system, Premium Plus Pack, and dedicated driving modes. Elsewhere, it is the usual amount of gizmos normally found on the Cooper S, as this is the specification on which it builds.
Powering it is the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which kicks out 176 hp (178 ps / 131 kW), enabling the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 7.2 seconds. The average fuel consumption is rated at 6.9-6.5 l/100 km (34.1-36.2 mpg US / 46.3-43.5 mpg UK), and the car emits between 157 and 148 g/km of CO2. In the United Kingdom, which is MINI’s home market, they are asking a minimum of £34,500, which equals to $41,920 at today’s exchange rates.
On this side of the pond, the 2023 MINI Convertible is offered in three trim levels. The lineup starts with the regular Cooper, followed by the Cooper S, and topped by the John Cooper Works (JCW). Pricing kicks off at $33,800 for the entry-level variant, $37,400 for the mid-spec, and $42,650 for the top-of-the-line flavor, and it doesn’t include the destination and handling, dealer fees, and options. All of them have seating for four, and a decent amount of gear, and the latter is the one to go for in terms of power, as it is the most agile. It takes 6.3 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught, aided by the 228 hp (231 ps / 170 kW) produced by the 2.0-liter four-pot.