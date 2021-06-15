Here Are the New Features and Prices of MINI's 2022 U.S. Lineup

Since the modern reinterpretation of the legendary MINI was released 21 years ago, it has become much more than just a hatchback, offering many body styles and trim levels that can suit a wide range of potential buyers.
For 2022, the most significant updates include the redesigned hardtops and convertibles that bring significant exterior and interior design changes. When it comes to tech, the whole range now comes standard with a digital instrument cluster, lane departure warning, and a 12-month subscription to SiriusXM regardless of trim level or variant.
One of the main reasons for the brand's popularity has been its ample customization options and for the upcoming model year, updated body, roof, and mirror cap colors, additional upholstery choices, or new wheel options have been added. Hardtop and Convertible
all-electric MINI returns and continues to use the same 181-hp powertrain as last year.
When it comes to visual changes, the most notable are the new hexagon front grille, the integration of air curtains on the front bumper, and removal of the fog lamps which result in a cleaner look and should improve aerodynamics. Additionally, the Cooper S and John Cooper Works variants receive pair of air intakes with high-gloss black surrounds. The latter also comes with a new rear diffuser that emphasizes its high-performance nature.
In addition to three new exterior colors (Island Blue, Rooftop Grey, and Zesty Yellow) these models will be available with a unique multitone roof painted in a gradient of Soul Blue, Pearly Aqua, and Jet Black.
Inside, you’ll notice a revamped steering wheel that can include heating for colder climates. Additionally, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen will now come as standard on all models. Ambient lighting has also been added and it includes six distinct colors.
The MINI Cooper SE EV two-door hardtop benefits from most of the aforementioned changes and features its own collection of new, EV-optimized wheels.
Oxford Editions are equipped with upgraded 17-inch wheels in silver or black, an Anthracite headliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats.
Moving on to the prices, we must inform you that they don’t include the $850 charge for destination and handling.
Next, the two-door Cooper and Cooper S hardtops are priced $500 higher than the current model year, starting at $22,900 and $26,900, respectively. Customers who want four doors will have to pay an additional $1,000 and those who opt for the convertible will have to add $5,000 to the base figures.
The high-performance John Cooper Works has also received a $500 price increase and now starts at $32,900 for the hardtop and $38,900 for the convertible.
Finally, the electric MINI SE will be available for $29,900, the same base price as the outgoing model, and it qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Countryman and Clubman
Countryman and a host of updates for the Clubman, these two receive minimal changes for 2022. All trim levels now include an 8.8-inch infotainment display, lane departure warning system, and a 12-month subscription to SiriusXM.
Power is provided by a 134-hp turbocharged three-cylinder on the entry-level Countryman whereas the S versions of both models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that generates 189 hp.
The PHEV Countryman SE gets the same three-cylinder as the base but an 87-hp electric motor mounted on the rear axle increases total output to 221 hp.
On the high-performance front, both John Cooper Works variants come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder which continues to produce a little over 300 hp, receiving a slight top speed boost to 155 mph (250 kph).
head-up display, and active cruise control. Moreover, the optional Convenience package can be equipped on the above-mentioned trims. It adds an alarm system, a rear center armrest with cup holders, and a picnic cushion.
Compared to the 2021 models, the price list is identical. This means that the 2022 Cooper Countryman starts at $29,100 for the FWD version and $31,100 for the ALL4. Sportier Cooper S versions are priced at $31,900 or $33,900, whereas the PHEV SE ALL4 and John Cooper Works go for $41,500. However, keep in mind that the PHEV is eligible for a $4,000 federal tax credit.
The 2022 Clubman S has a starting MSRP of $29,900 which goes up by $3,000 for the ALL4 version or $9,600 for the John Cooper Works ALL4.
To summarize, the 2022 MINI lineup in the U.S. gets a welcomed refresh, especially for the hardtop and convertible. While we would have liked the prices to remain unchanged, a $500 increase for the seven of the models is not that disappointing, especially if we consider that they come with plenty of updates.
For 2022, the most significant updates include the redesigned hardtops and convertibles that bring significant exterior and interior design changes. When it comes to tech, the whole range now comes standard with a digital instrument cluster, lane departure warning, and a 12-month subscription to SiriusXM regardless of trim level or variant.
One of the main reasons for the brand's popularity has been its ample customization options and for the upcoming model year, updated body, roof, and mirror cap colors, additional upholstery choices, or new wheel options have been added. Hardtop and Convertible
all-electric MINI returns and continues to use the same 181-hp powertrain as last year.
When it comes to visual changes, the most notable are the new hexagon front grille, the integration of air curtains on the front bumper, and removal of the fog lamps which result in a cleaner look and should improve aerodynamics. Additionally, the Cooper S and John Cooper Works variants receive pair of air intakes with high-gloss black surrounds. The latter also comes with a new rear diffuser that emphasizes its high-performance nature.
In addition to three new exterior colors (Island Blue, Rooftop Grey, and Zesty Yellow) these models will be available with a unique multitone roof painted in a gradient of Soul Blue, Pearly Aqua, and Jet Black.
Inside, you’ll notice a revamped steering wheel that can include heating for colder climates. Additionally, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen will now come as standard on all models. Ambient lighting has also been added and it includes six distinct colors.
The MINI Cooper SE EV two-door hardtop benefits from most of the aforementioned changes and features its own collection of new, EV-optimized wheels.
Oxford Editions are equipped with upgraded 17-inch wheels in silver or black, an Anthracite headliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats.
Moving on to the prices, we must inform you that they don’t include the $850 charge for destination and handling.
Next, the two-door Cooper and Cooper S hardtops are priced $500 higher than the current model year, starting at $22,900 and $26,900, respectively. Customers who want four doors will have to pay an additional $1,000 and those who opt for the convertible will have to add $5,000 to the base figures.
The high-performance John Cooper Works has also received a $500 price increase and now starts at $32,900 for the hardtop and $38,900 for the convertible.
Finally, the electric MINI SE will be available for $29,900, the same base price as the outgoing model, and it qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Countryman and Clubman
Countryman and a host of updates for the Clubman, these two receive minimal changes for 2022. All trim levels now include an 8.8-inch infotainment display, lane departure warning system, and a 12-month subscription to SiriusXM.
Power is provided by a 134-hp turbocharged three-cylinder on the entry-level Countryman whereas the S versions of both models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that generates 189 hp.
The PHEV Countryman SE gets the same three-cylinder as the base but an 87-hp electric motor mounted on the rear axle increases total output to 221 hp.
On the high-performance front, both John Cooper Works variants come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder which continues to produce a little over 300 hp, receiving a slight top speed boost to 155 mph (250 kph).
head-up display, and active cruise control. Moreover, the optional Convenience package can be equipped on the above-mentioned trims. It adds an alarm system, a rear center armrest with cup holders, and a picnic cushion.
Compared to the 2021 models, the price list is identical. This means that the 2022 Cooper Countryman starts at $29,100 for the FWD version and $31,100 for the ALL4. Sportier Cooper S versions are priced at $31,900 or $33,900, whereas the PHEV SE ALL4 and John Cooper Works go for $41,500. However, keep in mind that the PHEV is eligible for a $4,000 federal tax credit.
The 2022 Clubman S has a starting MSRP of $29,900 which goes up by $3,000 for the ALL4 version or $9,600 for the John Cooper Works ALL4.
To summarize, the 2022 MINI lineup in the U.S. gets a welcomed refresh, especially for the hardtop and convertible. While we would have liked the prices to remain unchanged, a $500 increase for the seven of the models is not that disappointing, especially if we consider that they come with plenty of updates.