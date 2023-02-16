What's the Brashest Take On the Mercedes G-Wagen You've Seen So Far?

Tuning is definitely not for everyone, and not for every vehicle out there, though occasionally, some rides look better with an aftermarket whiff than they do without anyone messing around with their styling.
The second-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class, together with the AMG versions of the G 63 and the G 63 4x4 Squared, is one of those models that basically begs to be tuned. There are literally countless takes on it, some prettier than others, and when it comes to the jet set, one of the go-to companies for modifications is Brabus.
This tuner has signed a variety of G-Wagens, giving them a widebody makeover with fender flares, fatter side skirts, new front and rear bumpers, different grilles, and more aggressive hoods. On some occasions, they have even reupholstered the interior, and power boosts are also on the menu, thus allowing the potent 4x4 to mix it with the upper squad, in a straight line anyway, because we’re still talking about a car that’s shaped like a brick and weighs as much as a small shed.
Some of Brabus’ proposals are straight brash, and so are most of Mansory’s builds for that matter, but in the end, the customer dictates how they want their G-Class or G 63 to look. In this case, however, there is no customer, nor owner, as the ride is fictional. It came straight from Fantasy Land a few hours ago and was born using countless mouse clicks. Signed by 412donklife, it features some over-the-top modifications. We wouldn’t call it ugly, but we also wouldn’t use it as wallpaper for our gadgets, as it pretty much sits in between the two.
The reason behind it is simple, as it features a set of controversial wheels. These sport Forgiato center caps, have a five-spoke design, wide lips, and visible rivets. Nothing to be concerned about so far, until you notice the size, as they measure no less than 30 inches in diameter. They had to be wrapped in low-profile tires in order to fit under the arches, and in the real world, they would ruin the driving comfort of any vehicle, while also leaving their mark on the turning radius. Still think it’s okay to fit new alloys to your G-Wagen? As long as you settle for normal-sized sets, it is.
If it wasn’t for this mod, then the rendered truck posing as a comfortable SUV would have been rather interesting, especially with the new finish, black accents, widebody makeover, and what seems to be lots of fine brown leather on the inside – unless that’s orange and the fake sun is playing tricks on our eyes. Drop a line below and let us know if it is a yay or a nay in your book.
