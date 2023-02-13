The Interior of This Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Is Oh, So Brown!

We reckon not many enthusiasts would do anything to the cabin of the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4². However, if that is a must, for whatever reason, then there are several tuners out there that would gladly answer the call, and Carlex Design just got their name on the list.
Mind you, brown is obviously not the only hue that they tend to work with when it comes to overhauling vehicle cockpits, but it was the color of choice for this Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4². The badass off-roader from the Affalterbach brand got it on most touchable parts of the interior, and it kind of gives it a classier look.
From the new front seats, with racy vibe thanks to the integrated headrests and extra side bolstering, to the rear bench, door cards, dashboard panel, center console, and steering wheel, everything wears brown leather upholstery, with a touch of black in the form of various accents, including piping. When it came the pillars all around, and headliner, the tuner went for brown suede, otherwise a combination replicated on the interior of the tailgate too.
For what it’s worth, the pictured Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² does not seem to have been modified in any way on the outside. Here, it has green paint covering all body panels and features the same front and rear bumpers, Panamericana grille, roof attachment with extra LED lights, fender flares, and beefier side skirts that came from the factory. Even the wheels appear to be the OEM ones, and it still has the stock exhaust system, with side-mounted tailpipes, and the usual logos bedecking it.
It is likely that the engine hasn’t been massaged in any way, otherwise, Carlex Design would have said something about it in the social media post embedded at the end of this story. But even without extra oomph, the G 63 4x4 Squared is still very punchy, with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine kicking out 577 horsepower (585 ps/430 kW). The output is identical to the one of the normal G 63, and so is the torque, otherwise rated at 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). Everything is transferred to both axles via a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Mercedes-AMG still hasn’t announced the acceleration time, nor the top speed, of the G 63 4x4 Squared. But it is obviously slower than the regular G 63, which maxes out at 137 mph (220 kph), and does the 0-60 mph (0-07 kph) in 4.5 seconds. The reason for being slower is simple, as the extra bits and pieces added to it have made it heavier, and in all likelihood, the sprint time could take a little over five seconds, which still wouldn’t be bad, especially for a ride built to deal with the great outdoors like a champ.
