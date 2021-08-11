2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Looks Off-Road Ready for Military Duties

With an abundance of spied prototypes in all sorts of situations – from snow dancing to making everything look small around it – last winter we assumed the 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared was decidedly close to an unveiling. But it seems we thought wrong.
Seriously, it’s like winter caused an overload of Mercedes-Benz happiness, as far as the G-Class 4x4 Squared is concerned. If we recall correctly, there were no less than four instances of prototypes enjoying the frightful season. It was only logical since the G-Class 4x4 Squared is renowned for its toughness – and God forbid if anyone discovers a fault at freezing temperatures.
Then a white example sporting a quirky roof rack – perhaps in anticipation of some great summer road trip adventures – was caught looking decidedly out of place on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. An eerie silence has befallen the development testing of the cool rock-crawling/dune-bashing version ever since. But the G-Class 4x4 is alive and well, thank you for asking.
Only that it seems that it’s up for some (perhaps secretive) military duties. The latest batch of spy shots depicts the all-new G-Class 4x4 Squared in a parking lot, right before people tucked it away under a thin sheet for what looks like a “power nap.” Perhaps it needed the R&R (rest and relaxation) since it’s now dressed up in a very dark green, military-like color. Who knows, maybe it was training for the armed forces for a differnet kind of summer road trips before that...
It's everyone’s guess, of course. For now, all we know is that paintjob may or may not reach the moment of its official introduction – although it does have some patina-inducing vibes that might appeal to affluent veterans. And said time of its worldwide launch has now been postponed by the rumor mill further up this year – perhaps for a glorious Munich Motor Show (IAA) reveal in just a few weeks from now.
