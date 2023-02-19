Ultra-Powerful BMW M2 CS Is on the Lookout for AMG CLAs To Steal Their Lunch Money

There are several new kids on the block in BMW M Division’s stable, and the second-generation M2 is but one of them. However, instead of taking on the company’s latest and greatest premium subcompact sports model, G-Power came face to face with the previous-gen M2 CS instead. And they tuned the heck out of it.
In their social media post, which shows the car on an ice rink, they state that it has a whopping amount of power, mentioning the output at 650 ps (641 hp/478 kW). However, a quick look on their website reveals that the so-called performance software for the BMW M2 CS unlocks 660 ps (651 hp/485 kW). The torque is rated at 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), and that’s a heck of a lot more than what the stock model has to make do with.
You see, an unmolested M2 CS’ twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six develops 450 ps (444 hp/331 kW). Combined with the 550 Nm (406 lb-ft), the car is capable of hitting the 100 kph (62 mph) mark in 4 seconds from a standstill. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor long enough, and it will max out at 280 kph (174 mph). Unfortunately, the tuner hasn’t mentioned the sprint time of the G2M CS, which is its new given name, but it is probably around half a second quicker.
The v-max limiter can be removed as an option, and speaking of things that cost more, these include the exhaust burble, leather- and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with embedded LEDs and a tiny display, and a few other bits and bobs. There are some exterior enhancements available for the M2 CS on the tuner’s shelves, as well as other upgrades that are far less intrusive than this one. Also, if you must know, the new output and thrust are guaranteed by a dyno chart, so that you can tell your friends that your M2 has the ability to smoke any stock CLA all day, any day.
For the pricing part, you will have to scroll through G-Power’s website, or maybe get in touch with them directly. And on a final note, we have to go through the main specs of the new BMW M2, whose twin-turbo 3.0-liter lump sends 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) and 453 hp (460 ps/338 kW) to the rear axle via an eight-speed automatic transmission, allowing it to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.9 seconds from a standstill.
Pricing starts at $62,200, and excludes destination, and the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, which is one of its biggest rivals in the segment, despite sporting two more doors, kicks off at $55,900. The CLA 45 uses a 382 hp (387 ps/285 kW) 2.0-liter four-banger, and is one tenth of a second slower to sixty than the Bimmer.
