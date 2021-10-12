Adventure-Ready Switchback II Boasts an Integrated Floor L-Track for All Your Toys

BMW M2 CS Thinks It Can Beat a McLaren 720S Spider, Boy, Was It Wrong!

Arguably one of the best driver’s cars ever made by BMW, the M2 CS has conquered the hearts and minds of enthusiasts all over the world. 6 photos



As its name suggests, it has 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW ), and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque produced by the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The output and thrust are greater, however, dyno tests have revealed, but officially, the British exotic model needs 2.9 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and 7.9 seconds from 0 to 200 kph (0-124 mph). Top speed is rated at 212 mph (341 kph).



Despite sharing the CS logo with the



The spec sheets of both cars reveal the obvious winner, which is the 720S Spider. Speaking of which, we have also seen this particular example take on the 2022 BMW M5 CS a couple of weeks ago, and a 1,200 horsepower Nissan GT-R a few days later. As for the M2 CS, it tried its luck last week against the big bad M5 CS, and you can watch that



