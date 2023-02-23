Cadillac CT6 Wagon and Escalade-V ‘EXV’ Imagine a Different Kind of Luxury World

The premium automaker from Detroit, Michigan, is on the verge of complying with the whims and desires of the U.S. public. So, they are setting passenger cars aside and mostly thinking about crossovers and SUVs.
Not trucks, because the Cadillac Escalade EXT has not been revived, just yet – but please do not tempt fate, or else we might find ourselves swarmed by Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, and BMW XM pickup trucks, not just ultra-luxury super-SUVs, and soon. Anyway, back to Caddy, the Lyriq EV climate seems to agree with them as the 2024 Cadillac XT4 refresh now boasts inspiration from the zero-emission crossover, for example.
Plus, the aftermarket world is deeply enamored with the fifth-generation Escalade SUV and even the humongous ESV gets its moments of glory, especially when they are of the custom, 682-hp supercharged V8 Escalade-V variety. Meanwhile, a glance at the passenger car options from Cadillac shows the company has not abandoned the sector just yet but also does not offer too much in the way of options – just the CT4 and CT5 series, plus the Celestiq EV flagship.
No station wagons and certainly no soccer-mom and hockey-dad MPVs dwell around there, of course. But that is only valid in the real world. Across the vast expanses of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, on the other hand, anything is possible. Including the return of the big Cadillac CT6 nameplate as a luxurious station wagon grocery-getter or the arrival of an even bigger ‘elephant’ in the Escalade range – the Escalade-V ‘EXV’ people hauler MPV.
And it is all courtesy of Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who loves to dabble with expectations and probably doesn’t care that he has CGI-dropped a couple of Cadillacs that fully contradict what the U.S. market is all about right now – aka CUVs, SUVs, and trucks. Station wagons and minivans have fallen out of favor so much that few brands dare to offer them anymore, and Cadillac would probably never consider doing a CT6 station wagon (even if fans want a Blackwing one) or an Escalade with sliding rear doors.
Still, most fans of the pixel master’s CGI ideas are down for either of the CT6 wagon options – as there is a newer, more traditional Touring variant and also an older version with a digital fastback-style rear. It is not even a question of money if they could have it with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, as some would even sell the house to afford it. As for the Caddy Escalade-V ‘EXV’ people hauler, the all-black treatment hints at potential uses – VIP taxi services or luxurious hotel shuttle MPVs could be a great fit, among others!
