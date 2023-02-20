2024 Cadillac XT4 Facelift Boasts Lyriq-Inspired Cabin, Same 2.0L Turbo Engine

The smallest crossover in the Cadillac lineup enters 2023 with a well-deserved facelift after finishing 2022 with merely 21,774 deliveries in the United States of America. Based on the E2XX platform shared with the Buick Envision, the Crossover Touring 4 has been updated with 33 inches worth of 9K resolution display.

6 photos Photo: Cadillac / edited by autoevolution