2024 Cadillac XT4 Facelift Boasts Lyriq-Inspired Cabin, Same 2.0L Turbo Engine

The smallest crossover in the Cadillac lineup enters 2023 with a well-deserved facelift after finishing 2022 with merely 21,774 deliveries in the United States of America. Based on the E2XX platform shared with the Buick Envision, the Crossover Touring 4 has been updated with 33 inches worth of 9K resolution display.
Inspired by the Lyriq all-electric sport utility vehicle, this huge display is the interface for the so-called Virtual Cockpit System. Both the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment curve toward the driver. The customizable user interface is joined by cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Google built-in features, Amazon Alexa, as well as 5G Wi-Fi hotspot capability.
Cadillac further sweetens the deal with an optional AKG Studio 13-speaker audio system, available on every trim level. Bear in mind that Akustische und Kino-Gerate Gesellschaft isn’t the German acoustics engineering and manufacturing company it used to be. It’s currently based in California, and it’s fully owned by Harman International, itself controlled by Samsung Electronics.
Safety is another strong point of the XT4 thanks to the Cadillac Smart System, a standard-issue suite that includes Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Second Row Seat Belt Indicator, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, and Following Distance Indicator. IntelliBeam automatic high beams for the redesigned LED headlamps are standard as well.
Available on the Premium Luxury and Sport trim levels, the Active Safety Package adds a roster of desirable features such as Adaptive Cruise Control. It’s quite uncanny to lock such a useful feature behind a paywall, but then again, General Motors has a thing for squeezing out every dollar from its customers, regardless of brand.
The package further includes Reverse Automatic Braking, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, HD Surround Vision, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Side Bicyclist Alert, Enhanced Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Speed Limit Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition. To be manufactured at General Motors’ Kansas-based Fairfax assembly plant, the facelifted XT4 is available with all-wheel drive of the twin-clutch variety. An Active Sport Suspension is also available, but only on the Sport trim.
General Motors couldn’t make a case for a better engine than the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump of the pre-facelift XT4. Once again, it produces 235 horsepower on full song. It also comes with Active Fuel Management, a system designed to deactivate some of the cylinders in certain driving conditions to improve gas mileage. A nine-speed automatic box is standard across the board.
Pricing remains a mystery for the time being. The first units are due to arrive at U.S. dealerships this coming summer according to General Motors. Based on the level of standard content and the more high-tech interior, it’s safe to assume that Cadillac will charge more than it does for the 2023 model year. For future reference, the small luxury crossover retails at $36,295 sans freight charge.
