Cadillac Recalls Certain XT4 Crossovers Over Video Processing Module Software Issue

On August 2nd, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit opened an investigation into the 2020 model year Cadillac XT4 in the wake of multiple rearview camera malfunctions. Field data analysis revealed an abnormally high claim rate affecting vehicles manufactured before certain software improvements were made to the video processing module.
No fewer than 847 potentially relevant field reports were identified, with receipt dates from December 28th, 2018 to September 19th, 2022. Based on this data, the Safety Field Action Decision Authority within General Motors decided to conduct a safety recall on 2019 to 2022 model year XT4 crossovers equipped with the optional Surround Vision system.
Supplied by Mexico-based Valeo Sistemas Electronicos, the VPM carries part numbers 84691751 and 84755783 as per the document attached below. The rearview camera in Surround Vision-equipped vehicles may experience software anomalies that result in communication loss between the video processing module and the rearview camera. The driver may notice either camera image loss or intermittent camera performance.
Suspect vehicles were produced in the period between May 14th, 2018 and August 19th, 2020. Roughly ten percent of the population is believed to exhibit this problem. A grand total of 10,194 crossovers are recalled.
The remedy, as expected, comes in the guise of a software update. There is, however, a catch. Only 2020 model year XT4 vehicles will receive said update, whereas 2019 model year XT4s will get a replacement VPM.
Dealers have already been instructed about the remedies mentioned above. Owners will be notified of the recall by first-class mail on January 9th.
Introduced with much pomp and circumstance for the 2019 model year, the XT4 is rocking the E2XX platform of the Chevrolet Malibu and Buick Envision. Currently sold as a 2023 model, the luxury-oriented small crossover is listed with a starting price of $36,295 sans freight charge.
A 2.0-liter turbo I4 and a nine-speed automatic transmission are standard across the board. Covered by a six-year warranty for powertrain-related issues, the XT4 comes standard with front-wheel drive. The four-pot engine cranks out 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm).
