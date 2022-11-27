MY2015 and Older GM Vehicles Will Stop Having OnStar Active After Next Month

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party in any way.

For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows images of the OnStar button in cars, as well as other comparable systems from other manufacturers.



Not all MY2015 GM vehicles will lose OnStar connectivity after December 2022, as some may have 4G/LTE connectivity that will continue to enable them to have the service functional. Check your vehicles' VIN with the tool linked in the article to be sure.