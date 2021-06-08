Non-GM Car Owners Can Finally Download and Use the OnStar Guardian Mobile App

General Motors has announced that anyone living in the United States and Canada can now download and use the OnStar Guardian mobile app, regardless of whether or not they own a GM vehicle.
The OnStar Guardian app was launched back in June of last year and is aimed at helping customers stay protected and connected from anywhere and now, any vehicle. That makes perfect sense, seeing as people who own a GM-built car could just as easily own a secondary vehicle built by another brand and could be driving said secondary vehicle during an emergency.
Using OnStar Guardian means accessing key OnStar safety and security services while also receiving help from an OnStar Advisor when needed. Customers can also share these safety features with loved ones by adding up to seven additional users to the My Family section within the app.
“We are excited to deliver the power and promise of OnStar’s key safety features to more people in more places with the expanded launch of OnStar Guardian. Over the past year, we’ve heard incredible stories that illustrate how OnStar Guardian has helped our members. As pandemic-related restrictions relax and people begin to travel again, we understand it is important that everyone feels protected and connected. That is why we are expanding this subscription offering based on our expansive insights,” said GM exec Santiago Chamorro.
To get OnStar Guardian in the U.S. and Canada, you must first be enrolled in a Safety & Security plan. Meanwhile, those that don’t own a GM vehicle can still get a standalone subscription plan. Technically speaking, all you need is a compatible Apple or Android device, and you’re set.
The OnStar Guardian app has features such as Roadside Assistance (you can even get fuel delivered if you run out of gas), a Mobile Crash Response (using your smartphone’s sensors to detect a crash), Location Status (self-explanatory), and 24/7 Emergency Services.
Using OnStar Guardian means accessing key OnStar safety and security services while also receiving help from an OnStar Advisor when needed. Customers can also share these safety features with loved ones by adding up to seven additional users to the My Family section within the app.
“We are excited to deliver the power and promise of OnStar’s key safety features to more people in more places with the expanded launch of OnStar Guardian. Over the past year, we’ve heard incredible stories that illustrate how OnStar Guardian has helped our members. As pandemic-related restrictions relax and people begin to travel again, we understand it is important that everyone feels protected and connected. That is why we are expanding this subscription offering based on our expansive insights,” said GM exec Santiago Chamorro.
To get OnStar Guardian in the U.S. and Canada, you must first be enrolled in a Safety & Security plan. Meanwhile, those that don’t own a GM vehicle can still get a standalone subscription plan. Technically speaking, all you need is a compatible Apple or Android device, and you’re set.
The OnStar Guardian app has features such as Roadside Assistance (you can even get fuel delivered if you run out of gas), a Mobile Crash Response (using your smartphone’s sensors to detect a crash), Location Status (self-explanatory), and 24/7 Emergency Services.