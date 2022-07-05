Most Drivers Want Connected Cars, but Not All Want the Same Features, Study Finds

Most drivers are interested in having a connected car, but many of them only want certain features to be "connected," while others to remain in the offline mode. According to a study that interviewed over 3,000 drivers from three European countries, just 16 percent of those interviewed did not want a connected vehicle in any way.
While some people want to be able to do almost anything online with their vehicle, others have concerns about privacy, the safety of their payment data, as well as other information that they want to keep to themselves.
A study conducted in Germany, Spain, and the UK found that most people want some connected car features, but with an asterisk on online safety. The latter is becoming a problem lately with so many IoT devices that are cheap, but not entirely secure from attackers. As recent events have shown, many vehicles can be hacked. Despite this, people still want some convenience features.
The biggest feature that drivers want from a connected car is the ability to have navigation, along with traffic news, at their fingertips, which is why 39 percent of them said that is how they want their vehicle to be "connected." We will keep using this term to refer to vehicles that have a link to the Internet, as well as a cloud service to enable various operations.
The second most important thing that connected vehicles can do is to provide theft protection, or at least that is what 29 percent of people wanted. Having a system like Tesla's sentry mode with cameras would be nice on any car, if you ask us. It may be a privacy nightmare, but you will know who keyed your car or if something happened to it while you were away.
The third most significant element that people want from a connected car is driver assistance, and this may include V2I or V2X communication, which allows a vehicle to “know” about hazards on the road, as well as other essential information.
For 24 percent of respondents, a connected car will provide parking assistance, but the latter can be done in offline mode if you ask us. The same can be said about automatically paying at toll booths, which 22 percent of respondents wanted, according to the survey made for Utimaco. The world already has pre-paid devices for toll booth use in many countries, so it looks like some respondents were late to the party on that one.
Twenty-one percent of respondents said that they want their connected car to have an entertainment system, and the connectivity part should handle music and videos.
The same percentage said they wanted predictive maintenance features, which involve your car letting you know it will need to be serviced sooner than you initially expected. Some might allow you to book an appointment straight from its multimedia interface – this feature has a limited availability depending on the country you are in.
Sixteen percent of respondents said they do not see any benefit in owning a connected car in any way, while the same number of people wanted their car to be able to connect to other devices they own. There is a group of people who were unaware of connected cars, and they did not desire anything from this kind of vehicle.
