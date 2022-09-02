2023 Chevrolet Corvette Comes With Mandatory OnStar Subscription, There's No Way Around It

GM has annoyed GMC and Buick customers by forcing them to buy expensive connected services subscriptions whether they use them or not. Now, buyers of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette face the same problem after a $300 OnStar subscription has been forced onto them starting September 1.
Last year, General Motors announced that it wanted to make big money from software subscriptions. Probably because customers were not so keen on fulfilling GM’s dream, the company started to force them to pay for the software services whether they used them or not. All GMC and Buick vehicle buyers must pay $1,500 extra for the OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan. Later, Cadillac Escalade customers were also forced to pay for the same services.
The latest to join the crowd are Chevrolet customers, who so far were spared. Corvette Blogger reported that Chevrolet makes a three-year subscription to the OnStar service mandatory for everyone buying a 2023 Corvette Stingray or Z06. The fee for the service that allows remote start and receives vehicle diagnostics, among other things, is $300. If you’re wondering why this is cheaper than the fees other GM customers have to pay, it’s because this is a limited version of the service, with no ability to make calls or get turn-by-turn directions.
Like GMC and Buick customers, those who buy a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette cannot opt out of these services. They have to be paid upfront at the car’s delivery, and it doesn’t matter whether the subscription is activated or not. This is sure to annoy customers, although, considering the long waiting list for a C8 Corvette, GM couldn’t care less.
GM wants to make billions by selling software subscriptions, and this is one way to do it. It doesn’t make sense to keep an entire software development department when nobody wants to pay for your services. But if enough customers are forced to pay, the economics look much better. We’re curious how this will work out long-term for the legacy carmaker.
