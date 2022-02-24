3G Networks' Shutdown Leaves Vehicles Without Connectivity, But Tesla Has You Covered

American mobile operators began the 3G network phasing out a while back, with AT&T ending service as of February 22. Among those affected are the owners of older Model S (pre-June 2015) vehicles that were equipped with 3G modems. Tesla urged them to order a modem upgrade to keep their cars connected.
Tesla was a pioneer of connected driving, with internet connectivity offered for every vehicle it sold. This was a feature offered to car owners but also an important part of Tesla telematics. Internet connectivity made data collecting possible, which was essential to the development of its signature automated driving systems. There was just one flaw in this plan, as the cars built before June 2015 were fitted with a 3G modem.
It was working fine for many years, but since more 3G networks started to go offline this year, many people were left without options. It’s not just Tesla owners, but also other brands that have millions of vehicles relying on 3G connectivity for telemetry and other features. And, of course, millions of connected devices, starting with POSs and ATMs and going up to EV charging stations.
While many car brands will not offer an upgrade for the in-vehicle modem, Tesla sent an email to its customers urging them to book a modem upgrade for $200. Before complaining about the steep price, you should know Tesla offered its Premium Connectivity package free of charge for the vehicle's life, so this is a good deal after all.
“As of February 22, 2022, your Model S will lose cellular connectivity when AT&T discontinues its 3G network. To maintain certain mobile and in-car capabilities that require data usage, upgrade to an LTE-capable modem,” reads the email sent to Tesla owners, according to Electrek. “To schedule your modem upgrade for $200 plus tax, select Schedule Service > Upgrades & Accessories > LTE Upgrade from your Tesla app.”
People who don’t want to spend the extra $200 for a new LTE modem will still be able to use their Tesla Model S. They’ll just have to do without remote features like climate controls, lock, and charge options. Other connected functions like traffic updates, music streaming and remote diagnostic will still work, as long as the car remains connected via the phone’s WiFi hotspot.
