Tesla Warns Owners To Not Skip the New 2022.4 Update

If you own a Tesla, you shouldn’t skip the now not-so-new 2022.4 update. Even though it changes many things, and many people are complaining about the new interface, the carmaker is urging customers not to wait longer. Here’s why.
Tesla has been sending some pop-up messages lately to owners that haven’t yet updated their cars’ software to the latest build available. The American automaker is warning its customers that they risk losing access to over-the-air (OTA) updates by not letting the car get the latest settings. This is a serious matter for Tesla owners. It can mean a loss of important functions and features.
“This vehicle requires a software update to at least 2022.4 in order to maintain compatibility with cellular network changes taking place on February 22, 2022,” can be read at the beginning of a notice that appears on the main screen.
Tesla owners are not happy with the v11 2022.4 build of the carmaker's software system. They can now change the color of their car shown on the infotainment's screen with this new iteration, but a lot of controls have been moved or don't respond as well as they used to. For example, shortcuts to important yet simple features like seat warming were moved inside menus. For some reason, Elon Musk’s company decided to make everything a little bit more complicated. It also released this version with small bugs like the screen button not turning blue when you press it to have your steering wheel warming on.
Americans that carry an AT&T subscription should update before February 22 to keep their connectivity.
Fortunately, the news is not all bad. If you’re keen on not updating now, you can do this at a later date via wi-fi. If problems persist before or after changing the software, Tesla says drivers should make a service appointment from the dedicated mobile app. But beware: not updating in time might mean your Tesla phone app will not work as intended.
