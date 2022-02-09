3G Networks Shutdown Leaves Vehicle Owners in the U.S. With Fewer Options

Technology plays an important role in our lives and it’s impossible to do even the smallest things without an Internet connection. For instance, charging an EV at a public charger seems trivial, but it doesn’t work without the Internet. The problem is many of those chargers use obsolete technologies, like a 3G network connection. These are phasing out throughout the U.S. to make room for 5G, and so EV owners are left with fewer options to charge their vehicles.

