Tesla Rolls Out New Updates, Includes Disney+ and a Car Wash Mode

Tesla owners are in for some new goodies. The company has released a 2021.24 software update which includes a variety of upgrades and new features. Among these, users will be able to connect to Disney+ through the Tesla Theater app, access a Car Wash Mode, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, and other features aimed at improving the driving experience.
First introduced with a V10 software update in 2019, the Theater Mode already offers Netflix, Youtube, Hulu (or Hulu+ Live TV), and Twitch for all models that have the Media Control Unit version 2 (MCU2).
With the 2021.24 new software update announced in a Reddit post by Tesla owner Emulsifide, the Theather Mode will finally feature Dsiney+. It only took two years to get it on the app after the company’s CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that the feature will be available “soon.” Well, that “soon” took its sweet time.
The update also includes a Car Wash Mode, which will improve the drivers’ experience at the car wash. This option “closes all windows, locks the charge port, and disables windshield wipers, sentry mode, walk-away door locks, and parking sensor chimes.”
The mode prevents the car from automatically parking brake as well. In case the owner leaves the vehicle in a car wash with conveyor belts, it shifts from the Free Roll option to Neutral.
For Tesla vehicles equipped with auto-dimming mirrors, the new Mirror Auto Dim can now activate and deactivate the feature. Other updates added are the Dashcam improvements which allow the Dashcam to automatically save clips and a Range Display icon placed next to the battery icon.
For users who don’t want to pay for Tesla’s in-car premium connectivity offer, the Remain connected to Wi-Fi in drive feature lets them use Wi-Fi hotspots when driving. Lastly, Tesla has also added three new support languages: Hungarian, Romanian, and Russian.
