See if Your Vehicle Is Affected by 3G Network Shutdown and What You Can Do About It

To see obsolete technologies replaced with new ones is something mundane these days and everyone probably saw the demise of the 3G networks years ago. This poses no problems for almost all communication devices that have a short life cycle, like mobile phones, modems, laptops, and others. But some devices that rely on internet communication remain in service for many more years, or so they should.
Vehicles are one good example, with a service life that spans decades. Many are now stuck with a communication technology that no longer exists, some of them without any hope to be brought back to life. And we’re not talking about old models, but newer ones too, with what should’ve been state-of-the-art telematics and assistance systems on board. They will all soon be bricked across the U.S., cut off from the internet or other services, in some cases even safety-related.
According to the FCC website, AT&T shut down its 3G network on February 22, with T Mobile next, on March 31. Verizon will keep its 3G networks live until December 31. Smaller networks that rely on the bigger ones will see similar timelines for phasing out their 3G communications. Starting 2023, no mobile network in the U.S. would be offering 3G coverage. This affects remote services, internet connection, and even emergency services alerts in case of accidents for millions of vehicles in the U.S. What are the models affected by the 3G network shutdown in the U.S?
Acura announced that 3G disappearance means no more AcuraLink Premium (concierge services), AcuraLink Connect (emergency services and remote access to vehicles), or AcuraLink Standard (real-time traffic alerts and maintenance reminders). The models affected are MDX (2014-2017), TLX (2015-2017), ILX, RDX (2016-2017), RLX (2014-2016) and NSX (2017). Acura dealers can install a new device for AcuraLink services. Alternatively, the owners can opt for a $1,500 discount on a new vehicle.
Audi vehicles lost all connect services, including SOS emergency call features, following AT&T 3G network shutdown. The models affected are 2012–2015 A6, A7, 2012–2018 Q7, 2012–2018 Q3, A5, A8, 2013–2016 Allroad, A4, 2013–2018 Q5, 2014–2016 A3, 2016–2018 A3 e-tron, 2018 Q5, A8, and 2019 RS5. Audi is offering a 4G modem and a telematics unit installed in the OBD-II port.
BMW doesn’t offer a list of affected models but confirms that vehicles equipped with 3G telematics devices will no longer be able to access any ConnectedDrive/BMW Assist services. Even some 4G-enabled vehicles will lose services that require a voice connection, such as BMW Assist eCall and Concierge Services. According to BMW, certain models will be upgraded for free at the dealers, but others will be ineligible.
Ford vehicles equipped with a 3G telematics control unit (TCU) will lose MyFord Mobile and MyLincoln Mobile app functionality. These include 2012–2015 Focus, 2012–2013 Fusion, 2012 Mercury Milan, 2012 Lincoln MKZ, and 2013 C-Max.
General Motors does not offer a list of vehicles, but owners can verify their VIN on the dedicated webpage. The 3G network shutdown impacts services in which you need to speak to an OnStar Advisor through the vehicle or the Advisor needs to speak to you in the vehicle. Automatic Crash Response alerts are still operational. GM started pushing over-the-air updates to affected models so that they can work on LTE networks. No hardware installation is required.
Hyundai models with BlueLink manufactured between 2012 and 2015 (except Sonata with navigation and Genesis), as well as 2016 Elantra, Elantra GT, Veloster (without navigation), Sonata Hybrid, Santa Fe, Equus will see deactivated services, including safety and security features. There is no remedy offered.
Honda models lost the same services as the Acura models, except Honda calls them HondaLink. The affected models are 2018–2020 Accord Touring, Odyssey Touring/Elite, 2019–2020 Insight Touring, 2019–2022 Pilot Touring/Elite/Black Edition, and 2019–2021 Passport Touring/Elite. Unlucky owners will have to pay for a new modem or lose all connected services.
Every 2016 and 2017 Jaguar Land Rover model is also affected, meaning they lose InControl Touch Pro Connected navigation features. All these services will stop working, except telematics (InControl Remote and Protect) that will be made to run on T-Mobile’s 2G network. It’s safe to assume that the 2G network will also phase out rather sooner than later.
Nissan and Infinity vehicles equipped with 3G modems will lose access to NissanConnect Services, NissanConnect EV features, Infiniti InTouch Services, and Infiniti Connection features. The affected models are 2016–2017 Altima, Maxima, Rogue, Titan, 2016–2018 Sentra, 2017–2018 GT-R, Rogue Sport, 2017 Murano, Pathfinder, Titan XD, 2017–2018 Rogue Sport, 2011–2015 Leaf, 2014–2018 Infiniti Q50, 2017–2018 Infiniti Q60, 2013–2018 Infiniti Q70, 2017–2019 Infiniti QX30, and 2013–2017 Infiniti JX, QX60, QX56, QX80. There is no remedy.
Porsche cars like 2014–2018 Panamera, 2014 918 Spyder, 2015–2019 Cayenne, 2017–2018 Macan, and 2017–2019 911 will lose all Porsche Car Connect services, including Remote, Safety, and Security services. Some models are eligible for an upgrade, so please contact your dealer to see if you’re in luck.
Stellantis did not offer a list of affected models, but they’re mostly vehicles built before the 2017 model year. Remote services, including automatic crash notifications, will be permanently disabled, even though certain models will be upgraded to 4G.
Subaru vehicles will lose Automatic Collision Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, and Remote Features such as locking and unlocking. The models affected are 2016–2018 Forester, Legacy, Outback, Impreza, Crosstrek, and 2017–2018 WRX, WRX STI. There is no remedy unless users installed Subaru’s over-the-air update before February 22.
Tesla Model S vehicles built before June 2015 will lose remote services, as well as connected services. Tesla offers a modem upgrade, but this will cost owners $200. The upgrade can be ordered via the in-vehicle infotainment system.
Many Toyota and Lexus vehicles will lose Safety Connect/Enform Safety Connect services starting November 1, 2022. Among them are most Lexus cars built between 2012 and 2018, as well as 2011–2017 Sienna, 2012–2016 Prius V, 2013–2018 Avalon/HV, 2012–2014 RAV4 EV, 2012–2015 Prius Plug-in, 2013–2017 Camry/HV, 2016–2017 Mirai, 2010–2016 Prius, 2014–2018 Highlander/HV, 2011–2017 Land Cruiser, and 2010–2019 4Runner. There is no remedy.
Volkswagen vehicles with a 3G modem will lose all Car-Net telematics services, as well as Safe and Secure services and Car-Net Mobile App. The models that will remain without connectivity are 2014–2019 Passat, Jetta, Eos, Tiguan, Beetle, Golf, e-Golf, GTI, Golf R, 2014–2018 CC, and 2018–2019 Atlas, Arteon. If you have a 2017-2019 Volkswagen vehicle you will have the chance to buy an upgrade starting this fall. All other models (including all e-Golf models) will be permanently disabled.
It's sad to see even newer models, including some two to three-year-old vehicles that will be left without the smart and safety features. This is even more outrageous when you consider many people bought them because of their connectivity options. And is also plain dumb that automakers built 21st-century cars with 20th-century technology. Everybody should've learned their lesson.
