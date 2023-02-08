Mister Cartoon Might Be a Vintage Car Fan but His Escalade Is Both New and Custom

There are a lot of people out there who seem to have a preference for vintage cars, and famous tattoo and graffiti artist Mister Cartoon is among them. But that doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy a modern car.
In his case, he went for one of the most popular premium SUVs among celebrities – the Cadillac Escalade. Imposing, powerful, and passenger-oriented, the Escalade is among the “must-haves” for anyone who’s anyone.
Mister Cartoon usually goes for vintage cars, and his collection includes a 1959 Chevrolet Impala called "Penny Lane," which was one of his most recent rides for an event with Devin Booker, who also bought his Chevy Impala from the same year and named it in a similar manner, "Pretty Penny." There are also a 1967 Chevrolet Impala, a 1939 Chevy Master Deluxe, a Buick Grand National, and a 1958 Chevrolet Impala, among others.
I don’t know if you see a theme here – they’re all American cars. And the Cadillac Escalade is no exception. He seems to have purchased it sometime last year and took it for some upgrades to the California-based shop Luxury Motoring.
In late January, the shop’s Instagram hinted at working on the artist’s SUV again. It shared a few videos of the Escalade, which had a matte black exterior, writing on top of it, “Guess what color we're doing next?"
On Wednesday, February 8, we found out. Via a short video on Instagram, the shop revealed that the SUV maintained its matte exterior, switching to a lighter wrap that seems to be a matte sandstone color or a lighter matte grey. Since Luxury Motoring also creates custom colors for its customers, it's difficult to say exactly, given that the video shows the SUV at twilight. Its badge received the same color treatment.
Based on a video the shop posted early in the summer of 2022, the Escalade seems to come in the Sport Platinum Trim, given that all the chrome details are blacked out. And the video shows the shop taking delivery of the SUV before starting to work its magic on it.
The current generation of the Escalade, which General Motors introduced in 2020, features no less than six trims.
Available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, the Sport Platinum is the second-to-last most expensive trim, with the same price tag as the Premium Luxury Platinum. That means you have to pay $109,090 for the rear-wheel drive, $112,090, respectively for the all-wheel drive.
Customers have two powertrains available for the Sport Platinum. The standard one is a 6.2-liter V8. It's mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission, and rated at 420 horsepower (426 ps) and 460 lb-ft (625 Nm).
The other option is a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel inline-six. It's less powerful, able to crank out only 277 horsepower (281 ps), and has the same amount of torque. It's unclear which one Mister Cartoon chose, but, if we were to take an educated guess, we'd say the V8.
While it's not a vintage car, he'll get to enjoy taking over the streets in this custom-wrapped Cadillac Escalade with a unique, elegant exterior.
