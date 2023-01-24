This V8-Powered 2023 Rezvani Vengeance Costs $418,250 for a Couple of Interesting Reasons

It’s somewhat amazing that Americans can now buy a vehicle that would undoubtedly fit the Special Forces for overseas activities. However, it is also a tad bit terrifying. This thing is not a toy, nor is it something to just show off. It comes with a lot of wild features.
If you’re one of our frequent readers, then you might know one thing or two about the crazy vehicle that is the Rezvani Vengeance. We told you most things about it back in October of last year. However, now’s the time to see it rolling on public roads. And what a sight it is!
This particular Rezvani Vengeance sports a 6.2-liter 420-hp V8 engine that’s connected to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. This setup enables it to reach a top speed of 110 mph (177 kph) and to return a real-world fuel consumption of 16 mpg (14.7 l/100 km). If that’s not enough for you, don’t forget there are also other powertrain options available like the supercharged version of the same V8 which develops 682 hp (692 ps).
Besides looking like a thing developed for the police forces in GTA VI, this behemoth comes with a couple of options. The most outrageous one is the Military Package which costs $125,000 extra and adds:
Just by looking at this list, one can end up thinking that a vehicle like this one is only good for end-of-the-world scenarios or in heavy combat areas. But it also comes with a center console safe, so you can put valuables in there in case you’ll ever cross roads with rebels or, who knows, zombies.
The good thing about it is that it remained a three-row SUV, so you’ll have space for at least seven people inside in case things ever go so wrong that you’ll need the Rezvani to escape to safety.
However, the Vengeance’s cost starts from $285,000 and can come equipped with less hardcore options like the Military Package which add those noisy, beefier tires and more protection which increases the weight.
Now, the only question is – this or the normal 2023 Cadillac Escalade? We’ll let you decide. It might not take you long since the Vengeance's creator didn't bother to change the graphics shown on the pair of screens and the price difference is, well... Astronomical. Also, don’t forget other companies out there offer various armored vehicles. However, not many have been given the “ok” to be used on public roads with electrified door handles, smoke screens, or pepper spray dispensers.
Finally, all jokes aside, it’s clear that Rezvani anticipated this enhanced SUV will sell somewhat well in the U.S. If the all-electric Hummer exists as a pickup and as an SUV, why can’t this monster make its way into the garages of internet stars and other personalities with a taste for the extravaganza, right? Being eccentric is a lifestyle and in the current social environment something like this behemoth could actually work for those who rely on public attention to get by.
